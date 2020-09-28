What to Watch this Week: 'The Glorias,' 'Monsterland' and more

There’s a wide variety to choose from on this week’s edition of the column, from a dramatic biopic, an emotional documentary, a spooky new show, to another cheesy version of “The Walking Dead.” If none of these options suit your fancy, you can always watch two old men yelling at each other on Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.
'The Glorias'
Amazon’s latest original movie is by the director behind “Across the Universe” and “Frida,” Julie Taymor. She brings her talents to a biopic about the legendary feminist Gloria Steinem. They’ve got four different actresses portraying her throughout her life with adult Steinem being portrayed by none other than Julianne Moore. Bette Midler and Janelle Monae are also featured in the film alongside her. With strong Sundance reviews, you can enjoy this one on Prime Video when it releases this Wednesday Sept. 30.
'Monsterland'
If you’re looking for a little horror to kick off the start of the Halloween season, look no further than “Monsterland.” A Hulu original anthology series, this one features 8 different episodes adapting different short stories from the book “North American Lake Monsters,” and frankly, it looks creepy as hell. It also has an amazing cast with names such as Kaitlyn Dever from “Booksmart,” Taylor Schilling from “Orange is the New Black,” Mike Colter from “Luke Cage,” Kelly Marie Tran from “Star Wars,” and many more. Catch this one on Hulu this Friday, Oct. 2.
'Dick Johnson Is Dead'
Director Kirsten Johnson’s newest film is something that’s very intimate to her: the story of her 86-year-old father’s fight with Alzheimer’s. This Netflix original documentary, that doesn’t quite approach death as you would expect it, uses a lighthearted tone to talk about his waning days. It’s hard to explain, so I encourage all readers to go check out the trailer, but it appears heartwarming and emotional despite being about something as dark as someone dying. It also premiered at Sundance and got rave reviews all-around. If you want to check it out and probably cry doing so, it’ll be on Netflix this Friday, Oct. 2.
'The Walking Dead: The World Beyond'
Does "The Walking Dead" ever really die? The newest spin off follows a small group of “first generation” teen survivors, or those who were born after the start of the zombie apocalypse. The series will follow their journey across the country through only two seasons, in stark contrast from the multiple other series that still seem to find a way to keep going. I won’t lie, the trailer is not great, but who knows, this might be a pleasant and refreshing surprise to fans of the original show. Regardless, you can watch the premiere on AMC this Sunday, Oct. 4.