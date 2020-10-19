You have permission to edit this article.
What to Watch this Week: 'The Undoing,' 'Bad Hair,' and David Letterman

"What to Watch this Week" is a column that highlights new movies and series coming out each week. 

This week we’ve got big releases from most of the big streaming services flexing a bit as we approach the holiday season.

David Letterman is back on Netflix, Hulu has a raved about Black horror comedy, Apple TV+ has the newest from Sofia Coppola and HBO brings another star-studded limited series drama.

Let’s dive into what you can expect from each.

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'

One of the best talk shows on TV, David Letterman comes back for the third season of his hit Netflix original this week. This time around he’ll be talking to a plethora of entertainers including Kim Kardashian, Dave Chapelle, Robert Downey Jr. and Lizzo.

You know what to expect here: they’ll talk for an hour or so about everything from their careers to life itself. You can watch it when it premieres on Netflix this Wednesday.

'Bad Hair'

From the director of “Dear White People” comes one of Sundance’s most buzzed about films this year, “Bad Hair.” The newest entry in the growing genre of Black horror, the film follows a woman getting into music television who gets a new weave that happens to have a life of its own — literally.

This one was acquired by Hulu so you can enjoy it just in time for Halloween when it releases on the service this Friday.

'On The Rocks'

Sofia Coppola also has a new movie this week, although it will be an Apple TV+ exclusive. Once again paired with Bill Murray, this time it follows a father (Murray) of a married New York woman (Rashida Jones) who thinks her husband might be having an affair. The father and daughter duo then go on an adventure throughout the city to investigate.

Coppola’s movies are pretty much always wonderful so be sure to give it a watch if you have Apple TV+ when it comes out this Friday.

'The Undoing'

Originally meant to come out in May, HBO’s newest limited series comes to you from the creator of their hit series “Big Little Lies.” They are once again bringing an insane cast of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland and more to adapt the 2014 novel “You Should Have Known.”

The story follows Kidman’s character, an extremely successful woman, whose life begins to unravel after a violent murder that may involve her missing husband. The first episode premieres on HBO this Sunday.

