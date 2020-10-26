What to Watch this Week: "Train to Busan" and the return of Baby Yoda

We’ve got a mix of shows and movies this week, featuring a lot of names that people love — including “Train to Busan,” Baby Yoda and the duo of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.
You’ll have plenty to watch going into Halloween next weekend. And if none of this interests you, there are more than enough horror movies to give you a proper spook for the holidays.
Regardless, here’s what you can watch this week.
‘Train to Busan: Peninsula’
The sequel to fan favorite “Train to Busan” is making its release quietly this week.
Taking place four years after the original, “Train to Busan: Peninsula” follows a soldier and his squad in the zombie-infested wastelands of Korea on a rescue mission that has some unexpected twists and turns.
While “Train to Busan” was highly regarded by both critics and fans, early reviews for the sequel aren’t great. Regardless, if you loved the first, I’m sure you’ll get some enjoyment out of more content within the universe when it releases to rent this Tuesday.
‘The Mandalorian’
Disney’s “The Mandalorian” and viral sensation Baby Yoda are coming back for their second season this week. We got left with quite a few cliffhangers last time around, so fans have been waiting for answers and more content from the dynamic duo that captured the hearts of so many in the first season.
Everyone who held onto their Disney+ subscription or will be renewing just for more Star Wars can catch the newest episodes every week starting with the premiere this Friday.
‘Truth Seekers’
Speaking of dynamic duos, we’re getting more Simon Pegg and Nick Frost content, this time on the small screen of an all-new Amazon Prime original show.
The two will be playing employees of an internet service company that have an intriguing side project: investigating paranormal activity and sharing it online.
Things escalate when they start to uncover an apocalyptic conspiracy that they must stop to save the world. Early reviews are positive, saying it's the perfect Halloween watch with the pair of actors being charming as ever. You can watch it when all eight episodes come out on Prime Video this Friday.