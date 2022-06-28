When procrastination becomes bingeable: how escapism through media affects college students

Madison Rosen felt stressed. It was the end of the semester and final projects, papers and tests were piling up. Specifically, she had to study for her biology final, which she took as an elective because she thought it would be an easy class. It was not. Rosen rarely attended class, and when she did, she was playing Candy Crush, instead of paying attention. She had so much information to learn in one night that she didn’t even know where to start. So, she decided to watch a few episodes of “The Vampire Diaries” to ease her nerves. After every episode she would tell herself “just one more.” Then, out of nowhere, it was past midnight and Rosen hadn’t even opened her laptop to study for her 9 a.m. final.
This accidental procrastination is often a result of escapism. According to The American Psychology Association, escapism is the tendency to escape from the real world and take comfort in a different reality. This can be accomplished through multiple forms of media, like television, movies, books and video games. Thanks to the accessibility of streaming services, binge-watching television shows is one of the easiest forms of escapism.
In a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers found the appeal of escaping reality through television shows has to do with viewers identifying with the characters. When the viewer is dealing with an “unpleasant emotion” it is easy to get sucked into the narration and choose to deal with characters’ problems, rather than their own. In Rosen’s case, dealing with vampires, werewolves and witches was more enjoyable than studying cell structure.
“Of course, I use TV to ignore my finals,” said Rosen. “Elena has two hot guys fighting over her and that’s not really a problem in my opinion.”
Rosen is not the only student who copes with school through escapism. The Frontiers in Psychology study found that it is incredibly common for college students to release academic stress by consuming media. The key researcher on this study, Allison Eden, who is also an associate professor in communication at Michigan State University, discovered that different types of media can affect how a student actually copes with school.
“Emotionally heavy shows seem to increase a student’s stress and light-hearted shows were linked to more positive effects,” said Eden. “But almost any time college students use media to avoid their work, it is going to lead to more anxiety in general, whether they’re watching a drama or a comedy.”
For junior Grace Parker, an “emotionally heavy show” affecting her mental health was something she faced while binge-watching “Euphoria.” The show features heavy drug use, something her uncle died of not long before the pandemic.. The show brought back memories of her uncle’s painful battle with addiction and, depending on the episode, would ruin her Sunday nights.
“I think the show is so good, but the scenes where Rue is seriously struggling with drugs are a little triggering for me to watch,” Parker said. “Some nights I’m like emotionally drained after
watching it and I don’t want to do anything except lie in my bed. I think I’m only watching it for the pop-culture aspect at this point.”
While Parker watches culturally relevant dramas, freshman Ali Madden turns to shows like “Selling Sunset” or “Vanderpump Rules” to unwind from a stressful day. “I have to try so hard all day and when I get home and watch a dumb reality show it kind of numbs my brain.”
While this brain-break may seem enticing, Eden said it’s important to note that positive feelings associated with media escapism are temporary.
“Any time media allows you to forget your problems it is a short-term strategy for stress relief,” Eden said. “Escapism is an emotion-focused coping mechanism and emotions change quickly. When you give all your problems quick fixes you really lose your ability to control your life.”
Prior to COVID-19, quick-fixes for stress were not as common, according to Eden. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, streaming service subscriptions passed 1 billion people. This influx of subscribers may be a result of movie theaters shutting down and streaming services offering more premium content that subscribers would otherwise have to go to the theater to watch. Throughout the pandemic, Disney+ released movies like “Soul” and “Hamilton” straight to their platform. They also released “Mulan” for an additional $30 on top of the preexisting subscription fee. Whereas HBO Max released “Wonder Woman: 1984” free for subscribers on the same day as the movie’s theatrical release.
Tim Wulf, a former communication and psychology researcher at the University of Munich, specifically studied escapism during the pandemic. Like Eden, Wulf believes media escapism offers a short-term solution to long-term issues. However, he also thinks binge-watching was one of the healthier coping mechanisms for pandemic woes.
“Alcoholism and drug use both noticeably increased during [the pandemic]. Watching a few hours of a Netflix show, especially when we had nothing else to do, was the lesser evil,” said Wulf. “The goal of escapism is to enhance your mood and literally escape yourself and that’s what everyone really needed when the pandemic was at its worst.”
Rosen agrees that her media consumption has worsened because of the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, Rosen would watch a few episodes of whatever CW show she was into that month and then go to bed usually around 11 p.m. so she could wake up early for her classes. When school was shut down in the spring of 2020, Rosen’s schedule was completely interrupted. Most of her classes didn’t even have a concrete Zoom time, so there was nothing for her to do during the day and nothing to make her tired enough to go to sleep. To curb her restlessness, she would watch hours of television, regularly staying up until 3 a.m.
“I can’t even remember how many shows I watched during the pandemic. I was finishing like a season a day and most of the shows weren’t even good, but I had nothing else to do,” Rosen said. “[Watching TV] was probably the only thing I was accomplishing.”
Wulf believes watching this amount of television was completely normal during the lockdown.
“When your brain is constantly feeling entertained and not worried about something, why wouldn’t you want to make yourself feel that way for as long as possible?” Wulf said.
However, the problems with overconsumption came to light once everyone started rejoining society. According to research done by Forbes, 41% of U.S. adults enjoy watching television more now than they did before the pandemic. Additionally, 42% of US adults continue to rely on television as a distraction from real-world stressors.
“I don’t think the consequences of the media overload really surfaced until after the lockdown was completely over,” Wulf said. “We were used to watching TV all day long for so many days in a row that it eventually became a habit. The world is in full swing again, and even two years later there are people who never fully recovered from that time.”
Ultimately, Rosen did not fail her biology final, but it still was not her best work. As she looks back at her accidental all-nighter where she scrambled to learn about DNA structure, Rosen explains how she has changed her binge-watching ways.
“I think I’m better at knowing when I need to get up and do work,” Rosen said. “I had to do not- so-good on a final for me to learn it. Now I know I don’t want my grades to look like that because of TV.”