You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

Your go-to guide to restaurants on Massachusetts Street during COVID-19

Mass Street Dining

Patrons dine outside on Massachusetts Street Sunday, Sept. 13.

 Sarah Wright/UDK

Looking to enjoy Massachusetts Street's local spots amid the pandemic? This is students’ (safe and distant) go-to guide for some hot spots on Massachusetts Street this semester, now that restaurants have had to adapt their seating and services due to the coronavirus.

“The challenges we face change daily; we’re still evolving,” the Roost owner Manda Jolly says. “We have an amazing crew and an amazing community that’s supporting us, so I know we’ll get through this and that makes it all worth it.”

For new and former students, here is a guide for some favorite Massachusetts Street spots you can still support. We're updating this list as we go, so if you have a business you want us to include, let us know. 

Morning spots

Aimee’s Coffeehouse 

1025 Massachusetts St.

According to its Facebook post, Aimee’s Coffeehouse will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday only. Customers can call for carryout and delivery is available through EatStreet.

The Roost 

920 Massachusetts St.

The Roost offers brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day according to its Facebook page. Although delivery is not available, the patio is open to dine at and curbside pickup is offered.

Classic Bites

Burger Stand

803 Massachusetts St.

Although its main lobby is closed, the Burger Stand’s outdoor seating is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can order at the Burger Stand’s order window, call ahead or order online here.

The Mad Greek

907 Massachusetts St.

The Mad Greek’s hours have changed due to the coronavirus. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Curbside pickup and delivery are available according to its Instagram.

715 Lawrence

715 Massachusetts St.

According to its website, 715 began outdoor dining Sept. 15 and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 715’s website says they will be expanding hours soon and while walk-ins are available, customers can still reserve a table outdoors.

Fusion Favorites

Ramen Bowls

918 Massachusetts St.

Ramen Bowls is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 a.m. according to its Facebook page. Dine-in is available as well as curbside pickup via online orders and delivery through EatStreet, Grubhub, Seamless and ChowNow.

Encore Café

1007 Massachusetts St.

Asian fusion restaurant Encore Café announced on its website that it will remain closed for dine-in for the foreseeable future. Customers can still order for curbside pickup through EatStreet, Munch or Starvebird. 

Have a restaurant we're missing? Contact CHALK writer Tatum Goetting via tatumgoe@gmail.com.

 

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad