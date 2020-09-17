Your go-to guide to restaurants on Massachusetts Street during COVID-19

Looking to enjoy Massachusetts Street's local spots amid the pandemic? This is students’ (safe and distant) go-to guide for some hot spots on Massachusetts Street this semester, now that restaurants have had to adapt their seating and services due to the coronavirus.
“The challenges we face change daily; we’re still evolving,” the Roost owner Manda Jolly says. “We have an amazing crew and an amazing community that’s supporting us, so I know we’ll get through this and that makes it all worth it.”
For new and former students, here is a guide for some favorite Massachusetts Street spots you can still support. We're updating this list as we go, so if you have a business you want us to include, let us know.
Morning spots
Aimee’s Coffeehouse
1025 Massachusetts St.
According to its Facebook post, Aimee’s Coffeehouse will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday only. Customers can call for carryout and delivery is available through EatStreet.
The Roost
920 Massachusetts St.
The Roost offers brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day according to its Facebook page. Although delivery is not available, the patio is open to dine at and curbside pickup is offered.
Classic Bites
Burger Stand
803 Massachusetts St.
Although its main lobby is closed, the Burger Stand’s outdoor seating is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can order at the Burger Stand’s order window, call ahead or order online here.
The Mad Greek
907 Massachusetts St.
The Mad Greek’s hours have changed due to the coronavirus. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Curbside pickup and delivery are available according to its Instagram.
715 Lawrence
715 Massachusetts St.
According to its website, 715 began outdoor dining Sept. 15 and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 715’s website says they will be expanding hours soon and while walk-ins are available, customers can still reserve a table outdoors.
Fusion Favorites
Ramen Bowls
918 Massachusetts St.
Ramen Bowls is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 a.m. according to its Facebook page. Dine-in is available as well as curbside pickup via online orders and delivery through EatStreet, Grubhub, Seamless and ChowNow.
Encore Café
1007 Massachusetts St.
Asian fusion restaurant Encore Café announced on its website that it will remain closed for dine-in for the foreseeable future. Customers can still order for curbside pickup through EatStreet, Munch or Starvebird.
Have a restaurant we're missing? Contact CHALK writer Tatum Goetting via tatumgoe@gmail.com.