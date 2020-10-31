Indulge yourself in luxurious, resort-style living. Relish in fully furnished apartments with custom designer furniture, full-size washer and dryer, energy efficient appliances, and much more. Enjoy spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Savor the freedom, privacy and comfort of your own "staycation" at The Connection at Lawrence. The Connection at Lawrence has many amenities to offer and we would love to show them to you during a tour. Contact us to schedule your in-person or virtual tour!
Amenities:
Private bathrooms and walk-in closets
All utilities included, except for electric
Fully furnished
24 hour fitness center
New study center and computer center
Private shuttle to campus
Lighted basketball court
Resort-style swimming pools
Floor Plans:
1x1 Standard/Upgraded/Luxury
2x2 Standard/Upgraded/Luxury
3x3 Standard/Upgraded/Luxury
4x4 Standard/Upgraded/Luxury
Contact Information:
3100 Ousdahl Rd. Lawrence, KS 66046
785-842-3336