The Kansas defense struggled mightily in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as the Jayhawks surrendered 52 points and over 700 yards to the Sooners. This marks the most points and yards given up by Kansas since the Jayhawks played Texas 336 days ago.
“They came out clicking on all cylinders and played very well and very aggressive. It felt like we were on our heels most of the day. It was like they were playing downhill. I thought the quarterback for them had an excellent day, especially early. 100 plays and 700 yards. That’s not a very good performance,” Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said.
The game started poorly for the crimson and blue as Oklahoma would take the ball down the field on their first possession and score in under three minutes, taking an early lead.
Once Oklahoma got back on the ball, they would waste no time and score again, only taking two minutes and 22 seconds as a part of a 14-point first quarter for the Sooners.
The second quarter is where things would go awry for Kansas. The Jayhawks would give up 278 yards on defense and 21 points in the second frame alone. The Sooners would post a 35-point effort and collect over 475 yards in just the first half.
Kansas would give up two more touchdowns to Oklahoma in the third quarter as the defense struggled to get off the field. Oklahoma was 16-21 on third downs for the game, giving Kansas all kinds of fits on crucial downs. Oklahoma would run 100 plays on offense, averaging seven yards a play.
The fourth and final frame would be the only quarter where Kansas did not give up a touchdown, but the damage had already been done as Kansas would fall 52-42.
Despite the number of points and yards surrendered by Kansas, the team is continuing to build on some aspects of today’s game heading into the rest of the season.
“I wouldn’t call today a regression. We just need to fine-tune the little things and get back to the details and get back to the stuff that got us here. I don’t think we took a step back. I just think there’s some things we need to clean up,” safety Kenny Logan Jr. said.
The Jayhawks and their defense will look to turn things around in their next outing as they take to the road again to play Baylor next Saturday at 11 a.m.