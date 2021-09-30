Douglas County health partners hosted a panel discussion Tuesday about suicide prevention and discussed a new treatment and recovery center that will open in Lawrence in March to help residents of all ages around the county, including University of Kansas students.
The suicide mortality rate in Douglas County has increased by 82% in the last 20 years, according to Bob Tryanski, the director of Behavioral Health Projects in Douglas County. The new facility is an opportunity to improve services to help address this problem, according to Monica Kurz, the vice president of external programming at the Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ.
“The treatment and recovery center is a step towards lowering that number, improving access to care, improving the evidence base so that we know that we are using tools in our treatment centers that have a good chance of lowering someone's risk of suicide,” Kurz said.
The new facility will help relieve the burden on the hospital and county jail, according to Emily Farley, director of community engagement at the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center. It will also serve as a quick, open door to help stabilize and treat those in crisis.
Additionally, the center serves adults and children with serious mental illness, substance use disorders and addiction issues, Farley said. There will be an access center, an observation unit and a stabilization unit. Staff will include mental health professionals, peer support specialists, behavioral health technicians, licensed addiction staff, case managers and psychiatric professionals.
The center plans on having outreach at local universities, such as the University of Kansas, Haskell Indian Nations University and Baker University to spread more information about their resources.
“We will be working on talking to those universities and their different programs to help educate people about that resource,” Farley said. “We’ll be working to do a lot of public service announcements.”
The mission of the treatment and recovery center is to address any issues, whether it is someone having thoughts of wanting to end their life or any other issue producing a crisis for someone said Richard Failla, executive director of the crisis recovery center, which is part of the Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas County.
Health officials want college students to know the services will be available to them, he said.
“We want to be a part of that in terms of offering our services and being able to collaborate with all the other agencies for whatever students need,” Failla said.
As for how the center will work, patients will be given an assessment and will be connected to a service specific to their needs, said Aaron Newton of Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center.
The treatment center will specialize in helping those in crisis or people seeking substance abuse treatment. They will be able to get immediate help and reference to what resources they need, Farley said.
“We are already doing a lot of this work, but this gives a chance to do it all in one facility,” Farley said.
The Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas County will be north of the Community Health Facility on Maine Street.
Tryanski's goal for the center is to develop and implement solutions that will give individuals hope and help those who struggle with mental health in the community.
“We've got to be open to have serious concerns, serious conversation and not walk away from that conversation,” he said. “I want to do something about that -- big and bold -- and we're doing that.”
If you or someone you know is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Helpline is available 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-273-8255 or by texting “HOME” to 741741.