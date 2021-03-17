A year like no other: Students, faculty, staff reflect on COVID-19, look to brighter future

The beginning of March 2020 at the University of Kansas felt like any other spring semester: professors administering midterm exams, students preparing for spring break and growing excitement about the NCAA basketball tournament, where many thought KU could win it all.
The novel coronavirus outbreak lingered, but far from Lawrence. A false-alarm case in late January briefly rattled Lawrence Memorial Hospital. On campus, administrators hosted a “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction” event to dispel fears about the virus, which had shut down Wuhan, China.
Over a week after he was tested for the novel coronavirus, Lawrence resident Justin Thomas learned his results were positive, but the process of getting that response was more challenging than he and his spouse ever imagined.
“What you need to worry about right now is hygiene, not because the coronavirus is a big threat here in Lawrence, but because ordinary colds and flus are,” said Sheree Willis, executive director of the KU Confucius Institute, at the “Fact vs. Fiction” event.
In less than a month, however, the world of KU students — like the rest of the world — took a dramatic turn that few expected but that all would feel. The year of COVID-19 began, changing life in ways that no one could have imagined but that nearly all continue to endure.
As COVID-19 forces people to stay inside, Lawrence businesses try to adapt to the online marketplace.
Nationwide, hundreds of thousands of college students were thrust into remote learning, along with an even larger number of elementary and high school students. Businesses closed — some forever. Americans, along with residents worldwide, began a year of sickness, fear and isolation that has ravaged physical and mental health.
More than 500,000 Americans and almost 5,000 Kansans have died of COVID-19. While KU has avoided widespread infection and deaths, the campus has changed, perhaps permanently. Many classes have gone remote. Students have learned to learn in entirely new ways.
In the process, students struggled with issues ranging from poor Wi-Fi to time zone differences. Many experienced Zoom fatigue, burnout, depression and anxiety. A study released in July found that severe depression affecting college students’ academic performances increased because of the pandemic.
“To say it was one of the most depressing times of my life would be an understatement,” said Graham Wilhauk, a junior at KU.
Azja Butler, a KU student and president of Jayhawker Liberation Front, said that when news of the virus hit, “I didn’t want to believe it, to be honest. It seemed a world away.”
But a year later, the impact of COVID-19 on campus and among her peers has been undeniable.
“No one was prepared for Zoom fatigue, and not everyone's focus can be on school right now,” Butler said. “Some of us lost jobs. We can’t pay rent. The university is still charging normal university fees when we’re not at the university like we normally are. And it’s not safe to be.”
‘A surreal experience for sure’
The year that changed everything began slowly and subtly — deceivingly so.
Katie Counts, a junior from St. Louis studying journalism, was studying abroad in Bangkok, Thailand, but just booked her flight home on March 19. Counts explains her epiphany that amid all current concern, life is simply about people.
Sophia Belshe, a sophomore from Overland Park, recounts her experience as she made plans to evacuate her study abroad program in Spain amid coronavirus concerns.
On Feb. 29, KU students studying abroad in Italy, South Korea and China were notified to make plans to return home by March 6 due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus in those countries. Three days later, Chancellor Douglas Girod suspended all university travel to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed high risk for exposure to the virus.
Also on March 6, the Friday before spring break, Girod urged students to re-evaluate their travel plans to mitigate the spread of the virus, which was beginning to prompt closures elsewhere.
The University of Kansas announced Tuesday that all classes will continue online for the remainder of the spring semester, and on-campus residence halls will only be providing housing for students who need to stay at the University.
On March 11, KU announced classes would go online indefinitely beginning March 23, and university officials would evaluate the status of the coronavirus weekly in hopes of reopening at some point before the spring semester came to a close.
Molly Cummings, a sophomore who plays in the basketball pep band, said while the band was waiting for buses to drive them to the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, members learned that the tournament had been canceled.
Some KU students said one of the most initially devastating losses from the coronavirus was the cancelation of March Madness. KU was ranked first in the nation in all major polls and had what Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde said was the nation’s best guard, big man and defensive player in Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike and Marcus Garrett.
The 2019-20 Kansas Jayhawks end the season with a 28-3 record, a 16-game winning streak, and ranked No. 1 in every noteworthy poll and metric. It's over.
In the uncertainty of the pandemic, many said they found solace in grieving with one another.
“I know some people have been calling it ‘The Lost Year,’ and I don’t like to call it that,” said Nick Simpson, a junior who was studying abroad in the United Arab Emirates when KU shut down. “I know it was a year of loss in a lot of ways, but I don’t think it’s something that we’ve lost, I think we’ve gained a lot of knowledge about a lot of things and the way we interact with each other.”
Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham said she had not seen anything like it in her career in higher education.
“It was a surreal experience for sure,” she told the Kansan in an email. “I found comfort and support in the new reality from my colleagues across the country who were experiencing the same things on their campuses.”
Hope fades for a normal fall
Many held out hope for a return to campus in the fall. But with case numbers hitting highs across the country, the fall semester was far from normal.
“I think it was about toward the end of our spring break that we started to hear public health experts tell us that it would probably be at least 18 months before we would even get back to some level of normality,” College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Interim Dean John Colombo told the Kansan in an email. “Turns out that they were right.”
KU updated its five-phase plan to reopen campuses in a statement Wednesday. There is no set timeline for each phase.
In July, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced KU’s plan for returning to campus in the fall. Only one-third of classes would be in-person, masks were required at all times on campus, and Budig 120, KU’s largest lecture hall with a capacity of 1,200 people, would only seat 90 students in accordance with county coronavirus guidelines.
More than a year after the onset of the pandemic, one in three Americans has lost someone to the coronavirus, the New York Times reported. In Kansas, 298,218 people have been infected, and 4,835 people have died as of Tuesday.
Numerous different kinds of flowering plants and trees can be noticed across the University of Kansas in the springtime, including small white and pink flowers on trees near the Campanile Memorial. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
GALLERY: KU spring blooms without students on campus amid coronavirus closures
The University of Kansas announced on March 17 it would move all classes online to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but despite students not being on campus, the KU tulips are growing strong. Take a look.
1 of 43
Multiple colors of tulips decorate the sidewalks along Jayhawk Boulevard, giving campus a burst of springtime color. The University of Kansas transitioned to online course instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Yellow flowers on tree branches frame the pillars of The Big Tooter. The whistle has remained silent since the transition to remote instruction on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sarah Wright/UDK
The small pink-purple flowers of a redbud tree sway in front of Fraser Hall.
Sarah Wright/UDK
The branches of a cerasus tree decorate the exterior of Fraser Hall. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
The statue of a professor and his student stands in front of Lippincott Hall through bushes on Jayhawk Boulevard. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Cerasus tree blooms frame the peak of Dyche Hall, home to the University of Kansas Natural History Museum.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Small flowers dot the trees in the lawn of Fraser Hall. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
The annual University of Kansas tulips soak up the sun on the lawn of the Watson Library. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
One red-orange tulip stands among yellow tulips in a patch near Watson Library.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Pink and white tulips surround the sign for the Hall Center for the Humanities on Sunnyside Avenue. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Fraser Hall stands tall behind the flowering trees of Jayhawk Boulevard at sunset. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Numerous different kinds of flowering plants and trees can be noticed across the University of Kansas in the springtime, including small white and pink flowers on trees near the Campanile Memorial. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Colorful trees brighten up the valley behind Joseph R. Pearson Hall, which has housed the School of Education since 2000. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
The sun peeks through the vibrant pink flowers of tree branches. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
The sun shines through the bright branches of a tree in front of Watson Library.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Vibrant pink flowers bloom on trees around the Campanile Memorial. The 2020 Commencement ceremony, when graduates would walk through the memorial, is being postponed due to COVID-19.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Small pink flowers bloom on the twisting branches of a redbud tree on the University of Kansas campus. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Redbud trees are among the most colorful on the University of Kansas campus during the spring semester. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
A small pink and white tulip sits nestled in a patch of yellow and white tulips on campus. The University of Kansas transitioned to remote class instruction on March 17.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Memorial Stadium sits empty behind the bright trees of Marvin Grove and Potter Lake. Football spring practices and events have been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Sarah Wright/UDK
Yellow tulips bloom outside Strong Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Sunlight shines through the blossoming branches of the trees outside Marvin Hall. The School of Architecture and Design is located in Marvin.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Flowers bloom outside Lindley Hall. The environmental studies department is located in Lindley.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Flowers bloom on trees outside Lindley Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Flowers grow on forsythia bushes outside Danforth Chapel. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Trees bud outside Danforth Chapel. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
New buds fill the branches of trees between Fraser Hall and Danforth Chapel. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
A dogwood flower blooms near the stairs behind Murphy Hall. The School of Music is located in Murphy.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Flowers bud and bloom on trees outside Murphy Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Flowers bloom outside Murphy Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
A dogwood tree blossoms outside Murphy Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell
Trees and bushes bud outside Fraser Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Opinion columnist Wyatt Hall argues that the University needs to improve its online courses and instruction if classes stay online in the fall in order to retain its students.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Tulips bloom in front of Strong Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Tulips bloom in front of Strong Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Flowers bud and bloom on trees outside Twente Hall. The School of Social Welfare is located in Twente.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
KU libraries and the Lawrence Public Library have instituted new procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to reopen more services to the public.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Daffodils grow in flower beds in front of Watson Library. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
A red tulip blooms in the flower bed in front of Watson Library. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Tulips bloom around the Chi Omega fountain at the University of Kansas. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Tulips bloom around the Chi Omega fountain at the University of Kansas. The fountain was not running on March 31.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Trees blossom outside the Chi Omega house. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
Yellow tulips bloom outside Strong Hall. The University of Kansas moved all classes online on March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Nichola McDowell/UDK
“What I miss is to be with colleagues and walk into an office and talk about ideas, for students to come in and have a face-to-face conversation,” said University Senate President Sanjay Mishra. “Even now, you don’t have face-to-face conversations. Meetings with students, my teams, they’re all on Zoom this semester.”
But students, faculty and staff remain hopeful that KU will slowly return to something that looks normal.
“We had a very special student-campus life experience here — more so than many schools — and we’ve had to put that on a hiatus now for a year,” KU Memorial Union Director David Mucci said. “Our hope is people can come back and we can provide them the sort of richness of experience that really contributes to making KU such a special place to go to school.”
The University of Kansas announced in an email that it will postpone commencement until late summer or early fall in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Class of 2021’s commencement will be held May 16, Girod announced. Meanwhile, the Class of 2020’s commencement, canceled last spring, is planned for May 23.
Bichelmeyer’s announcement for a return to in-person classes in the fall left many eager to return to the campus they knew before COVID-19.
“Something that I’m very much excited for is Watson Library. The stacks were my favorite place on campus before it shut down, and ever since COVID, I have not been able to walk through those stacks,” said Wilhauk, who plans to graduate after the fall semester. “If I have a chance to have one more semester in those stacks, that’d be more than worth it.”
Kansan reporters Stef Manchen, Abby Shepherd and Blake Ullmann contributed to this story.