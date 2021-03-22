An American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a bill intended to lend economic relief across the nation, was proposed by President Joe Biden and passed the House on March 10 by a vote of 219-212. The bill will also help in providing more funding for COVID-19 testing and scientific research, cybersecurity and K-12 schools.
The bill will give $1.9 trillion in relief to the American people by providing direct stimulus payments to eligible recipients, unemployment assistance, aid for small businesses and schools, along with child tax credits. Biden signed the bill on March 11, which was also the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of Kansas cut higher education funding for the 2020-2021 fiscal year by $20 million. There were 21 states that did not cut funding and three states that increased funds.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was able to reduce a proposed high education funding cut of $46.2 million down to $19.9 million, aided by the Trump Administration Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Public universities saw the effect of the pandemic in loss of money, which led to necessary budget cuts. According to the Center for American Progress, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, 22 states across the nation have cut a combined $1.9 billion dollars in higher education funding, roughly 3.8% of what schools spend on higher education each year.
Over 300,000 college faculty and staff were laid off during the fiscal year due to the budget cuts. Community colleges saw the largest decline of undergraduate enrollment rates dropping to 10%, and universities saw a low of 4%. Many colleges needed to declare a financial state of emergency, laying off faculty members and closing academic programs.
The Center for American Progress stated that the ARPA is expected to help tremendously with limiting additional higher education budget cuts.
The bill is expected to provide public higher education with $40 billion. This will help colleges cover expenses they have encountered during the pandemic.
Each COVID-19 relief bill that has gone through Congress has had a “maintenance clause” attached which requires states to maintain funding for their colleges and universities. However, if needed this distribution could be waived.
In the CARES Act that was passed in March 2020 under the Trump administration, only $2.2 billion out of the $150 billion bill went to funding for higher education. However, the CARES bill provided roughly $200 billion less dollars total than the ARPA bill.
Most states have constitutional requirements they must follow to balance their state budget. However, the pandemic has led to an extreme revenue loss for states due to falling sales and property tax revenues.
Higher education makes up for 18% of state spending, close behind public benefits including unemployment benefits and food assistance.
An estimated 13% of higher education jobs have been cut from all colleges, with some colleges experiencing more cuts than others. In November of 2020, over 350,000 public college faculty and staff experienced layoffs nationwide.
Schools are making budget cuts in other areas of their institution such as halting new construction, closing specialty programs and suspending acceptance into graduate schools.
The ARPA bill is intended to have a positive impact on K-12 schools as well. The bill aids $123 billion specifically for a K-12 school district that they can spend over the next three fiscal years. This will help schools that assist a large number of impoverished students.
K-12 schooling is funded by the state and the local county. According to The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, right now, all states provide 47% of the funding to K-12 schools while only 45% of it comes from the local county itself. The federal government provides the other 8%. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, education has been forced to make budget cuts that can affect everyday schooling.
With Biden signing and putting the ARPA bill into action, it is a large federal fund investment in K-12 education.