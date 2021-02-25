A new bill is set to amend election laws in Kansas which includes prohibiting the acceptance of incomplete advanced ballot applications and expanding the crime of electioneering. Opponents of the bill said the changes would “disenfranchise Kansas voters” if implemented.
The bill, introduced by Rep. John Toplikar, R-Olathe, would prevent ballot processing for individuals who submitted an incomplete advanced ballot application, charge a candidate who assisted a voter in applying for or marking an advanced voting ballot with a misdemeanor and would expand the crime of electioneering by a candidate to include the following:
- Touching or handling any voter’s ballot during the voting process
- Distributing ballots or counting ballots
- Hindering or obstructing any voter from voting or from entering and leaving the polling place
- Hindering or obstructing any election board worker from performing election duties
Four individuals testified against the bill in the House Elections Committee hearing Thursday afternoon, and several others submitted written testimonies opposing the bill. Many opponents said the bill would lead to voter suppression.
“If passed, this bill would disenfranchise thousands of voters across the state of Kansas, hamstring our county election offices, turn hard-working, honest candidates into criminals and deny some candidates their right to participate in the election process,” former State Rep. Ann Mah, D-Topeka, said in her testimony.
Toplikar said the bill would lift the burden from election officials who would otherwise have to verify and follow up on "each and every advance vote application that has missing information" and would make the electioneering statute more uniform when pertaining to a candidate appearing in person at polling places.
Several opponents said the bill was searching for a problem that did not exist. They cited Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab whose office told the New York Times in November that Kansas “did not experience any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud intimidation, irregularities or voting problems.”
“Election law changes should demand a clear documentation of a problem before allowing adjustments to address the problem,” said Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light, a civic engagement group in Kansas. “This bill does not solve any documented issue, yet it raises a variety of potential problems that would cause confusion, could negatively impact the Kansas election process and may cause voter disenfranchisement.”
Kansas law prevents county election officials from mailing advance ballots without a confirmed signature on file and directs officials to contact the voter if their information is not verified. Caleb Smith, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, said the proposed changes — which would not stop election officials from contacting voters but instead specify that incomplete applications not be processed — would make the process of receiving advance ballots more difficult and prevent people from voting.
“This will potentially serve to prevent people from learning if their advanced ballot applications had some sort of defect,” Smith said during his testimony. “Rather than preventing any fraud, this language will only prevent legal voters from voting legally.”
Mike Burgess, the director of Policy and Outreach at the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, mentioned that the bill would limit who a person with a disability can have return their ballot or assist them in voting.
“There are many Kansans, including persons with disabilities, who are unable to leave their homes either because of their disabilities or because of an illness,” Burgess said in a written testimony. “If a person with a disability is comfortable having a candidate for office help them, why would you let government get in the way of that needed assistance?”
Toplikar did not mention a specific instance that prompted the drafting of the bill. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment and did not respond to opponents’ testimony during the committee.
Opponents asked the committee to reject the bill due to the goal of increasing voter engagement in Kansas.
“I have helped hundreds of voters get an application for advance ballots. I have emailed the application to thousands of constituents and posted it online,” Mah said. “If other candidates are too lazy to get out and talk to voters, don’t punish those of us who believe in helping folks vote by trying to turn us into criminals. It is this bill that is criminal.”