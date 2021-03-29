B-Unlimited, a Greek apparel company, is in the process of bringing its business to Greek organizations at the University of Kansas.
When current owner Ben Clark purchased B-Unlimited in 2006, his dreams of custom art, quality production and impeccable customer service soon became a reality as Greek organizations across the University in Arkansas began to use its services.
Over the last 15 years, B-Unlimited has continued to grow into one of the nation’s premier apparel companies. With a central location in Fayetteville, Arkansas, they have become a popular option for Greek organizations across the county, with customers at about 200 campuses across America.
As social restrictions lessen in Douglas County, B-Unlimited is offering one-on-one account management, hand-drawn artwork, and an endless supply of apparel options for the KU campus - something their competitors are not offering customers.
“B-Unlimited is an innovative company with a great staff,” said Jake Huxhold, t-shirt chair of Sigma Chi fraternity at KU. “[They are] always in constant communication helping us with the little things you might need.”
The company is attempting to revolutionize Greek apparel, with an emphasis on quality. B-Unlimited is also using eco-friendly methods to reduce its footprint.
“We are offering 100% eco-friendly ink,” Cody LaGreca, Business Development Manager at B-Unlimited, said. “Water-based ink has been proven to last as long as the shirt itself does.”
Water-based ink printing is unique from typical ink printing practices because the ink replaces the natural color of the fabric instead of being printed on top of the fabric. This particular printing method preserves the shirt and prevents the ink from fading.
“The idea that the ink on the shirts won’t fade or crack gives them a competitive advantage for sure,” said Huxhold. “We will continue to use them now and into the future.”
Organizations interested in B-Unlimited’s services can contact Cody LaGreca at 479-582-1515 or Cody@B-Unlimited.com.