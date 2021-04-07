When the pandemic first took control of the country, court proceedings subsequently paused in Douglas County and across the nation. Chief Judge James McCabria of the Douglas County District Court said the state Supreme Court implemented a statewide administrative order that suspended all district court proceedings until further ordered by the court.
On March 16, 2020, the Supreme Court of Kansas issued an administrative order outlining restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which included mandatory quarantines, no in-person meetings and other safety measures.
“When the pandemic hit, we suspended all operations,” McCabria said. “The Supreme Court order removed all jury trials from the dockets and didn't give us a lot of direction as to when those would resume.”
The suspension of jury trials also raised the issue of a defendant’s right to a speedy trial, which is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution. Kansas, specifically, has a statutory speedy trial law that allows defendants to go to trial within 150 days if held and 180 days if unheld. Failure to do so can lead to the dismissal of the case.
However, a November administrative order from Chief Justice Marla Luckert suspended this statute, and Senate Bill No. 57 reaffirmed the suspension of statutory speedy trials earlier this year.
“It was odd because our judge likes to get cases resolved in 90 days on average, so things [were] a little bit more delayed,” said Elizabeth Hafoka, Supervising City Prosecutor of Lawrence.
Though the Kansas Supreme Court quickly suspended all trials at the onset of the pandemic, virtual trials were able to resume in the summer. In Douglas County, those involved in virtual trials were required to follow a set of guidelines regarding how to prepare for the trial and present themselves during it.
Along with these new guidelines, the only court cases able to be conducted virtually were non-jury trials. Because of this, those facing more serious crimes found themselves unable to be tried in a timely manner.
“Jury trials are still a huge challenge because, for example, I was scheduled for a rape trial last April, and, because of their charges, you have to bring in at least 100 prospective jurors,” Lawrence lawyer Branden Smith said. “There's nowhere in our district courthouse that we can actually accommodate that while observing social distancing and other safety measures.”
As a result of the inability to conduct jury trials in the midst of the pandemic, newly elected District Attorney Suzanne Valdez was more willing to release some defendants pretrial.
“I think, [because of] the pandemic, the judges here and in district court sort of took a look at, ‘okay, who can we supervise out of jail, still keeping the community safe [and] still making sure that they appear but, you know, don't have to be incarcerated,’” Hafoka said.
After a year of adjusting to virtual trials, some people within the court system have expressed pleasure with the flexibility this new system provides. While McCabria understands a virtual trial is not always a realistic trial option, he has experienced its success in a handful of cases.
“I personally have felt for a long time that the courts were slow to take advantage of the ability for people to appear remotely,” McCabria said. “We did have some witnesses that neither side objected to hearing via Zoom format and, you know, from my perspective, I thought it worked very well.”
With the pandemic perpetuating more than a year of uncertainty in the courts’ ability to function, McCabria announced the courts’ plans to resume in-person jury trials in April at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
In the statement, he cited a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as his reasoning for deciding to resume in-person operations.
“If we didn’t believe we could provide a safe, secure and fair location for jury trials, we would not ask the public or the parties to participate,” McCabria said. “We’ve consulted with all of the stakeholders, we’ve sought guidance from health experts throughout the pandemic, and we are confident that whether a trial occurs at the judicial center or at the fairgrounds, this district is fully capable of resuming this important function for the community.”
Following this announcement, Valdez issued a statement on March 21 opposing the decision to resume in-person jury trials. In the statement, she said she was not consulted about the decision and would have raised concerns about the security prospects of a makeshift courthouse had she been consulted.
“As District Attorney, it is my duty to protect and ensure public safety,” Valdez said in the statement. “While conducting jury trials is an important function of the criminal justice system, I do not believe that conducting jury trials is prudent during a pandemic when a large majority of the Douglas County community has not been vaccinated.”
As Kansans continue to get vaccinations and the state begins to loosen restrictions, the courts will likely follow suit. In the coming weeks, Douglas County will continue conducting virtual trials and working to convert the fairgrounds into a temporary location for in-person jury trials.