Douglas County’s Unified Command staff estimated 1,900 available appointments at the Fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic Wednesday, according to a press release from the Lawrence Douglas County Health Department.
The prioritization under the leadership of the Unified Command Vaccination Planners has been those in Phases 3 or 4 for the last two weeks, following Gov. Laura Kelly’s vaccination plan. According to the release, the number of individuals who fall into Phase 1-4 filling out the Vaccine Interest Form has depleted to a few hundred.
“We’re seeing a lower acceptance rate lately, likely as people are able to get vaccines from pharmacies and other providers, which is good news,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan. “Data from the state has shown Douglas County has vaccinated at the highest rate in the state right now, and we ask anyone who has not yet had their turn to make an appointment so we can continue at our high rate of vaccinations.”
We anticipate about 1,900 openings for tomorrow's fairgrounds clinic. Appointments available for DG County residents 16+ #DGKSCOVIDMore here and info on how to register: https://t.co/IumJnnaH5I pic.twitter.com/wpLkpG6Jnd— Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health (@LDCHEALTH) April 6, 2021
Appointments were offered to those who filled out the form that fell into the Phase 5 group, being Kansans from age 16-64, but there was still a large number of appointments open for Wednesday.
All Douglas County residents 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. Those who filled out the interest form will be at the top of the list for selection for the vaccine each week.