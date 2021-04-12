Following more than a year of stalled jury trials, Douglas County began holding in-person jury trials at the county fairgrounds last week.
Chief Judge James McCabria issued a statement on March 18 about his decision to utilize the fairgrounds and resume in-person jury trials.
“We’ve consulted with all of the stakeholders, we’ve sought guidance from health experts throughout the pandemic, and we are confident that whether a trial occurs at the judicial center or at the fairgrounds, this district is fully capable of resuming this important function for the community,” McCabria said in the statement.
McCabria’s decision to resume in-person jury trials stemmed from the recent decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases in Douglas County. By using the fairgrounds, up to 30 potential jurors can be screened at a time, and safe distances can be provided, according to the statement.
Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister also noted safety concerns regarding trials being held at the fairgrounds, saying people should feel confident in the Sheriff’s Office.
“The court sought our input on what special security challenges exist with regard to moving jury trials outside of the judicial center,” Armbrister said. “People summoned for jury duty should feel confident that the Sheriff’s Office will provide a secure location for these proceedings to occur.”
McCabria’s decision to resume in-person trials was met with opposition from District Attorney Suzanne Valdez, who released a statement on March 22.
“The District Attorney’s Office was not consulted and is undoubtedly a stakeholder,” Valdez said. “Importantly, had I or my office been consulted by the District Court, we would have shared our concerns about holding trials during the COVID pandemic, as well as trying high level felony cases at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in a makeshift courthouse where security is not guaranteed.”
Valdez released a second statement on March 23, standing by her initial remarks, saying that Judge McCabria did not consult her about resuming in-person jury trials.
In her second statement, Valdez also emphasized the difference between being consulted and being told about something. As a female attorney and former law professor, this is something Valdez has often experienced, according to the statement.
“It is disappointing that Chief Judge McCabria has misrepresented my communication with him about the legitimate public safety concerns I have about trying serious high level felony jury trials at the Fairgrounds,” Valdez said. “Unfortunately, this is yet another example of how an outspoken and honest woman is mischaracterized as untruthful by a male in power.”
While he did not share his opinion regarding in-person jury trials resuming, Lawrence lawyer Branden Smith commended those in the court system for their work during the pandemic.
“I think everyone has done a fantastic job trying to ensure that safety measures are addressed while protecting defendant's constitutional rights,” Smith said.
Despite opposition from Valdez over the resumption of in-person jury trials at the Douglas County fairgrounds, trials there are likely to continue until further notice.