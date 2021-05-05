Following the murder of George Floyd and the killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, protests against police violence ignited throughout the country.
Nearly a year since those protests began, communities, including Lawrence, struggle to move beyond the strained relationships brought on by the unrest.
“Once May 25, [2020] rolled around — in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and then eventually Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — that time earlier in the summer, things seemed to change [negatively],” said Azja Butler, president of the Jayhawker Liberation Front at the University of Kansas.
Butler attributed the fraught relationship with the community to Lawrence Police Department's handling of the protests, and cited the department not issuing a statement regarding these deaths, or the ensuing protests, as another component.
“The community was really frustrated with this because I think there seemed to be a mutual relationship and this idea that Lawrence PD was, you know, different from other police,” Butler said.
Danny Caine, owner of Raven Bookstore, voiced similar concerns to Butler, but acknowledged that he, as a cisgender white man, is not targeted by the police as often as those who identify differently.
Despite not being equally targeted, Caine still participated in protests and said he was disheartened to see Lawrence community members facing negative confrontations with the police while protesting.
“I was pretty dismayed watching those protests last summer to see people like local business owners like Meg Heriford from Ladybird Diner being arrested and carted away, while people who are driving their car and the crowds and protesters are allowed to go free,” Caine said.
According to a May 2020 statement from Interim Police Chief Anthony Brixius, the Lawrence Police Department believes their relationship with Lawrence is still positive, despite the national sentiment. LPD Spokesperson Patrick Compton said the department still stands by that statement.
“Our agency must continue to have a culture that encourages our law enforcement officers at every level to speak up and take action against anything outside the professional policing our community expects, and we expect. We don’t have all the answers, but we are working through this with our community,” Brixius said in the statement.
Mayor Brad Finkeldei also affirmed the city’s commitment to find ways to improve Lawrence policing.
“I think there's a strong commitment, you know, from the community, from the commission, and even for the police department, to find ways to improve the way we police or change the way we police,” Finkeldei said.
Butler’s discontent with Lawrence policing is not exclusive to LPD as she also expressed displeasure with KU Police.
“There are a number of sexual assaults, rapes, you know a lot of negative things that have happened on campus, even within the past year, that have failed to be dealt with by the university and their police task force in particular,” Butler said.
Because of this, Butler and other students formed Abolition KU and wrote a petition hoping to abolish the campus police department. Their efforts have not been met with cooperation from the campus administration Butler said.
Subsequently, she and her peers are involving themselves in the community to provide support groups, food assistance and other opportunities for those who are struggling.
“If hired administration [and] our local governments aren't going to do it for us, then we have each other, and I think that that's sort of the take that we've had this time,” Butler said.
While Butler is unhappy with the police department, Deputy Chief James Druen thinks KU Police has a good working relationship with the campus community.
“We try to stay up to date on technology and trends for law enforcement,” Druen said. “I mean, we have pushed to get our people all deescalation trained and try to do everything to earn back respect from anybody that doesn’t have it because of things that have gone on nationwide.”
Druen also said the department is continuing to focus on community policing, providing educational programs about drugs, sexual assault and other safety topics.
Through things like crisis training and a police review board, Druen believes KU Police will continue working towards repairing the fractured relationship it may have with Butler and others within the campus community. Don Haider-Markel, chair of the political science department, thinks the protests in Lawrence, at KU and elsewhere had a substantial impact on change.
“Short term, I think it's really revived consciousness around racial and justice issues in the U.S. of course, especially in criminal justice, but I think it's pretty obvious that it's opened a broader conversation about racial injustice and discrimination in all aspects of society and not just for African Americans, but also for all non-white folks,” Haider-Markel said.
He also said these protests are the largest series of mass protests in American history, meaning the protests drew a lot of participation from first-time protestors. The saliency of policing and criminal justice issues also increased as the protests coincided with a recent call for interventions for mental health and houselessness, Haider-Markel said.
The effect of these large-scale protests were also noted by Finkeldei, who called the Lawrence protests an important catalyst.
“We had actually engaged [a] consultant before the George Floyd protests to do a top to bottom review,” Finkeldei said. “But, certainly, as that happened, and the protests that followed, we made sure that was a focus of what they were looking at and the recommendations.”