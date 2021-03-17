Albert Wilson, a former KU student who was convicted of rape in 2019, was granted a new trial on Tuesday by a Douglas County judge.

Wilson was convicted of rape following his interaction with a 17-year-old female at The Jayhawk Cafe in 2016.

Man accused of 2016 rape of 17-year-old worked at Oread Hotel An alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who was led away from The Hawk in September 2016 may have involved an employee of the Oread Hotel. The trial for the accused man, Albert Wilson, begins next week.

Judge Sally Pokorny granted Wilson a new trial on the basis that his attorney provided ineffective counsel. Forrest Lowry, Wilson’s attorney, neglected to review 2,000 text messages from the victim’s phone, which Porkorny believes could have swayed the jury’s decision.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"This morning, the Honorable Sally D. Pokorny, District Judge, issued her ruling in State of Kansas v. Albert N. Wilson," Valdez said. "In short, Judge Pokorny ruled that during the trial proceedings in this matter, Mr. Wilson was denied his right to effective assistance of counsel. As a result, Mr. Wilson is entitled to a new trial."

Valdez continued to explain that although the case began before her time as District attorney, she will evaluate the case the same way as any other.

“Though I have followed this case, all evidentiary proceedings and briefing were completed before I assumed the office of District Attorney,” Valdez said in a statement. “I and Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden shall review the Court’s most recent ruling, as well as all other relevant materials in this case. As in all cases, this Office remains committed to pursuing equal and equitable justice for all affected parties.”

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.