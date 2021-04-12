University of Kansas architecture graduate students and professor Dan Rockhill are in the midst of building Monarch Village, a sustainable housing project at the Lawrence Community Shelter. The project will consist of 12 temporary housing units made out of recycled shipping containers. The houses, built by 18 graduate students, are to be placed close together on about an acre of land next to the shelter’s main building and surrounding the existing community garden, according to the Studio 804 class website.
Rockhill has taught the class, Studio 804, since it began at KU in 1995. Every year since then, Studio 804 designs and builds a structure within the time frame of a school year. Most of their projects are located between the Lawrence and Kansas City areas, including some structures on KU’s campus. The majority of Studio 804’s projects have consisted of single family homes that are put on the market once completed.
“What's important to understand is that we're a one stop shop; we basically do everything,” Rockhill said. “We really hardly subcontract anything. We do our own concrete work, our own excavation, we put the lawn in, you know, put conduit in the ground, do the photovoltaics on the roof, our solar energy, make the stands for those, make the furniture, make the cabinets, you know, all that.”
Rockhill began planning Monarch Village in March of last year. He said he has always wanted to do something for the Lawrence Community Shelter, and with the donation of shipping containers from a Kansas City contractor and the hit of COVID-19, Rockhill decided now was the time.
“I have run the Studio 804 program like a business, which means that I'm able to save money and I have saved enough money to be able to say, this time, to the people who run the shelter, ‘I would like to have Studio 804 donate 12 isolation units for your use for you to keep,’ and of course they were overjoyed,” Rockhill said.
As of now, the Lawrence Community Shelter only has a congregate living space, which has impeded on their ability to house their usual maximum number of community members due to COVID-19 guidelines. These isolated temporary housing spaces will allow more individuals to be housed during the pandemic and for years to come.
Each house is 160 square feet and includes a kitchenette, a full bathroom and enough sleeping space for four people. The houses will be paired side-by-side and share a roofed concrete patio, and a 900 square foot common area is connected via newly laid concrete. One of the 12 houses is ADA accessible and will house two people with ramping and reconfigured space on the inside, according to the plan shown on Studio 804’s website.
“What makes these units very unique within the world, North America at least, of homeless accommodations are that we have bathrooms,” Rockhill said.
Studio 804 focuses on bringing sustainability into every project they take on. LEED certification, a green building rating program based on points, is a key factor in Studio 804’s standards. The most prestigious LEED certification is platinum, and although Studio 804 has achieved LEED platinum certification before, size constraints are barring them from meeting that goal again with Monarch Village.
“So we know, just based on some of the things that we've met for this project, we will get LEED certification no matter what, and we're probably at the LEED gold point, and we are pushing for platinum,” Kelsie Hancock, a Studio 804 graduate student from Edmond, Oklahoma, said.
475 High Performance Building Supply, a building material supplier in New York City, donated 12 sets of fans to aid Studio 804 in reaching LEED certification for Monarch Village. Each of the 12 sets contain two fans, one to bring fresh air into each house, and the other to pull the old air out.
“But if you don't bring fresh air into a building, there's basically something that can happen to the buildings called sick building syndrome,” Hancock said. “And basically, the interior of the building [becomes] unlivable, and just not safe for people to live in.”
Beyond LEED certification, Studio 804 has implemented other sustainable factors into Monarch Village. Solar panels will lie atop the roofs, generating power for each of the 12 houses. A wire wall will allow for vines to grow up the side of the houses and produce a natural shade; they are also implementing a southwest facing louver system, which will supply natural light as needed, producing shade in the summer and heat in the winter.
Despite six-day class weeks, graduate student Emily Hock, from Medford, New Jersey, said the opportunities that Studio 804 provides are too good to pass up. Hock said that Studio 804 played a substantial role in her choosing KU’s architecture program, and Hancock chose to take Studio 804 over studying abroad in Paris.
“I just knew that I was never going to get the experience like this class anywhere else, especially working in the field after I graduate and I think no matter how long you look at something on paper, you're never going to understand the functionality of it, the process of it, until it's something that you've actually gotten your hands on,” Hock said. “I feel like it has totally given me a completely different perspective on design and architecture and construction.”
Some of the houses are being constructed with repurposed material from previous Studio 804 projects. The project is on track and is expected to have its grand opening during KU’s graduation weekend of May 15.
The Kansan reached out to the Lawrence Community Shelter for comment, but did not hear back by the time of this publication.