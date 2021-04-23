Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill Thursday that had the ability to ban transgender athletes from playing girls sports.
The bill, called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, was controversial, but passed 26 to 11 in the Senate and 76 to 43 in the House. Because of these margins, it fell short of being veto-proof.
It is one of many bills that has been created this year across the nation targeting transgender child athletes. If the veto is upheld, Kansas will be one of the first states to “fully reject anti-transgender legislation this session,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.
“This legislation sends a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families, including those who are transgender — who are already at a higher risk of bullying, discrimination and suicide,” Kelly said in a news release.
More than 20 states have introduced anti-transgender legislation this year, the majority focused on transgender youth, according to data from the Human Rights Campaign. Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas have signed similar bills into law this year.
Some organizations that would be affected, such as the NCAA, have expressed support for transgender student athletes to be able to compete in sports.
“Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport,” the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement earlier this month.
Republicans expressed dissatisfaction with the governor’s veto.
“The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is as simple as it sounds – it ensures fairness,” Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, and Sen. Renee Erickson, a Republican from Wichita, said in a joint statement. “It’s not about anything else other than that, and no state should allow itself to be intimidated by big corporations or the NCAA into pretending otherwise.”
Kelly said the bill would ultimately harm the state and does not reflect Kansas values.
“This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking,” Kelly said.
“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us," she continued. "Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values.”