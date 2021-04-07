Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a proclamation Monday to kick off National Public Health Week, according to a post on Twitter. The theme for this year’s National Public Health Week is “Building Bridges to Better Health,” and aims to celebrate public health workers’ efforts to keep communities safe.
Each year, NPHW “develops a national campaign to educate the public, policymakers and practitioners about issues related to each year's theme,” according to the NPHW website.
National Public Health Week has occurred during the first week of April for over 25 years, according to NPHW. National Public Health Week, which will be celebrating its 26th year, occurs this year from April 5-11, 2021.
