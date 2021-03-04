Legislators met to discuss a bill that aims to prevent transgender students from participating with the gender they identify as in binary gendered sports in a hearing Tuesday.

The bill would require that public schools and universities designate all sports teams into three categories: males, men, boys; females, women, girls; or a co-ed, mixed sport. If there is a dispute about a student’s sex, the student would have to get a signed statement from their healthcare provider that verifies the student’s “biological sex.” Essentially, this bill would make it so that transgender women or girls cannot play on the female, women, or girl’s team, and transgender men or boys cannot play on the male, men, or boy’s team.

“What we don't want to do is we don't want to see another trans kid say, ‘This is hopeless,’ and take their life,” Rep. Stephanie Byers, a democrat from Wichita, said in opposition to the bill. “The fact that somebody has the audacity to introduce a bill that would be detrimental to students' mental health — yes, it's concerning.”

Byers', a transgender woman, concern for mental health is not unfounded. Transgender youth attempted suicide is five times higher than the rate of cisgender youth, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

“Here we've got people that are intentionally putting roadblocks up in the way of trans kids from having a healthy life, for having a life that affirms their identity, for having the life where they can be themselves,” Byers said. “And, you know, it's just horrendous that people would even consider potentially hurting kids this way.”

In a similar situation, cisgender Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya was told that she was not allowed to defend her track title after a rule was passed that established a testosterone limit for certain women in certain events. The Olympian had a rare condition that elevated her natural testosterone above that limit.

Byers said she believes that the people of Kansas aren’t the ones being considered in this bill, which if enacted, will go into effect July 1.

“No matter how many ways that we can demonstrate that people are important, we have folks that, for some reason, they feel like they have to make a statement against that to appease their imaginary constituency. And that's not who people in Kansas are," Byers said. "I mean, the people of Kansas elected a trans woman to be office representative, that's where we're at."