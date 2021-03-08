A group of Democratic legislators announced on Feb. 17 the introduction of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Kansas.
Although the likelihood of the bill passing is low, the legislators believe it is important to spark the conversation about recreational marijuana.
“While we introduced the bill because we wanted to have the conversation, I don't believe that there would be 63 yes votes in the House to pass that bill,” Rep. Brandon Woodard said. “But it's no less important, and I think that we should still stand up for issues that we care strongly about.”
Along with Woodard, the representatives that introduced the bill include Brett Parker, Lindsay Vaughn, Rui Xu and Christina Haswood. Woodard said the group’s decision to propose the bill stems from the rising economic success of the marijuana industry.
“We are an agricultural state, and if that's the new cash crop, that should be something we should legalize and allow our farmers to benefit from,” Woodard said.
He also added that legalizing marijuana can generate large sums of revenue for Kansas that can fund public schools, higher education and other state services, which would help offset the revenue shortfall from COVID-19.
The push for legalizing recreational marijuana in Kansas is a social justice issue, too, among these lawmakers.
“We put people behind bars and spend more money keeping them incarcerated than it would cost to house them and treat them for drug abuse problems,” Woodard said. “It's going back to the point that folks are locked up for non-serious, non-violent crimes.”
Xu shared similar opinions about the economic opportunity recreational marijuana provides, as well as the social justice aspect of legalizing the drug. While noting that the likelihood of the bill passing is low, he also said the popularity of marijuana legalization makes it an important issue to advocate for.
“It's something that Kansans really want, and it's something that I assume would pass if Kansas had a ballot initiative process,” Xu said. “But we don't, so the only mechanism is through the legislature.”
While Kansas currently outlaws all marijuana usage, Missouri recently legalized medical marijuana. Darby Cook, owner and founder of Missouri Cannabis Clinic, explained that the different marijuana laws between the two bordering states often leads to confusion among residents in Kansas City. By legalizing marijuana, either medically or recreationally, in Kansas, Cook said, confusion among Kansas residents could be alleviated.
“We probably get about five calls per day, sometimes more folks just on the Kansas side, asking us, ‘Hey, do I have to be a Missouri resident to get my medical marijuana card?'” Cook said. “That's just them being curious, doing research, trying to figure out if they can or cannot get the card. So, the interest is definitely there.”
While the likelihood of recreational marijuana in Kansas is low, support for legislation is mounting. Woodard, Xu and their colleagues’ legislation is likely the first of many bills regarding recreational marijuana legalization in the state.