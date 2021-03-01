Legislators are once again looking to establish the Kansas Promise Scholarship.
The House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee held a hearing Feb. 17 on Bill 2287, which would establish a scholarship funding two years of postsecondary education for students entering in high-demand technical fields. An identical bill was passed in the House and Senate last year. It was vetoed due to lack of funds.
According to the Kansas Department of Labor, 2019 was the second year in a row that there were more job vacancies than unemployed people in the state. The Kansas Promise Scholarship is determined to combat that problem.
“This is an economic development tool,” said Heather Morgan, the executive director of the Kansas Association of Community Colleges.
Any community or technical college in Kansas may qualify to provide this scholarship. Private institutions offering two-year associate degree or career and technical educational programs in Kansas may also qualify.
If a student attends a four-year program, the average amount paid to a two-year program will be provided.
To apply for this scholarship, students must fulfill specific requirements, such as graduating from a Kansas high school and seeking a degree in one of the 10 highest demand fields, determined annually by the department of commerce and Kansas business and industry. The department has yet to determine these fields.
Students must also fill out the FAFSA to apply for this scholarship. According to the fiscal note, the maximum budget for this scholarship is $10 million.
The Kansas Board of Regents estimates that 50% of eligible students will receive funds from other sources. If the board receives more applications than can be funded, a system will be created to award those with greatest financial need.
Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, said that this bill is intended to focus on low to moderate income families.
“These are students that are, right now, sitting at home thinking that there’s no future for them,” said Tarwater, who is chairman of the House committee. “These kids will be able to have hope.”
However, due to the state’s financial strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this scholarship may be postponed.
The deadline to create rules and regulations for this program is March 1.