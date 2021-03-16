The Senate Judiciary Committee passed two bills Monday that would provide stronger protection against stalking of minors and sexual exploitation, making way for the bills to keep Kansans safe from predators, proponents of both bills said.
One bill would increase the criminal penalties for stalking a minor to a felony. The second bill would deem sexual extortion a crime under Kansas law and require an offender to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Both bills passed through the House in early February.
The founder of #Notyourdaughter, a Kansas nonprofit intended to raise awareness on Kansas’ stalking statute, Kristyn Antonucci urged lawmakers to pass the bill providing protections to minors against stalking. Antonucci formed #Notyourdaughter after her daughter, Addalyn Antonucci, was the victim of stalking from her former fourth grade teacher last March.
Antonucci described to the committee the day her daughter came home from school after her classmates told her they had seen their teacher secretly taking photos of Addalyn. The photos had gone on several months, the children told her. After interrogations of the teacher, and Addalyn — who was 10 years old at the time — went through police questioning, the family found the teacher would be charged with reckless stalking and sentenced for at most a year.
“The detective let her [Addalyn] know that they were working hard to bring justice for her and described how laws in Kansas don’t always protect children like they should,” Antonucci said. “She boldly declared that day that she wanted to help us work on changing laws to help and protect other children.”
Antonucci hopes sharing her daughter’s story will protect children from the stalking her daughter endured. She is hoping to increase criminal penalties for stalking, and build upon Jodi’s Law, which was passed in Kansas and New Mexico after Jodi Sanderholm was abducted in Arkansas City, Kan., assaulted and then murdered in 2007. It was later discovered that the perpetrator had been stalking her for 10 years.
“Stalking is a prerequisite to more harmful behavior and an actionable increase in punishment would help to prevent stalkers for engaging in additional behavior,” Antonucci said in her testimony. “Passing this bill would afford minor stalking victims the protection they deserve.”
The bill passed through the committee and will be sent to the Senate as a whole.
The Judiciary Committee also passed a bill which would deem sexual extortion a crime in Kansas. Sexual extortion is a form of sexual assault and occurs when a perpetrator demands sexual images or in-person sexual acts, Kate Owen, an attorney who testified on behalf of Legal Momentum, the Women’s Legal Defense and Education Fund said. Perpetrators typically use privately-obtained images of their victims to coerce them into sex or additional sexually explicit images, Owen said.
With the growth of social media and access to the internet, sexual extortion has increased, Owen said.
“Many perpetrators believed they were shielded from prosecution by laws that had not kept pace with the innovation of social media. And, in many respects, they were,” Owen said. “Across the country, some offenders have escaped accountability entirely and others have been under-prosecuted, such as being charged with only computer-based crimes like hacking.”
Owen argued that sexual extortion disproportionately affects teenagers, especially teenage women. Lindsie Ford, an attorney for the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, said approximately 78% of sexual extortion victims are females, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
If passed, Kansas would join 16 states and Washington D.C. in criminalizing sexual extortion, Owen said.
“As in many states, sexual extortion does not fit squarely within Kansas’s existing sexual conduct and blackmail offenses,” Owen said. “Kansas now has the opportunity to lead on this issue and modernize its laws to criminalize this form of sexual assault and combat this growing threat.”