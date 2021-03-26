Gov. Laura Kelly announced that all Kansans above the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, according to a news release. Kansas is entering the final phase, Phase 5, of Kelly’s Vaccine Prioritization plan Monday.
According to the release, Local Health Departments reported a decline in Kansans registering for vaccine appointments despite the recent opening of eligibility to Phase 3 and Phase 4 populations. Simultaneously, federal supply of the vaccine to Kansas has increased, prompting the governor’s administration to start the final phase.
“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Kelly said. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”
Kansas will be the eighth state to open vaccine eligibility to all adults. As of Thursday, 25.9% of Kansans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 13.3% of Kansans are fully vaccinated, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
To find a vaccine, all Americans can use the VaccineFinder website.