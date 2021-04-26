Kansas will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine effective immediately, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The news comes after distribution of the vaccine was paused on April 13 due to a rare blood clotting disorder discovered in six people across the nation.
“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a tweet Monday. “After a brief pause and thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective.”
Kansas is expected to receive its next supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine the week of May 3, with 1,700 doses according to the news release.
Kansas healthcare workers will be instructed to notify recipients of the vaccine’s risk, and recipients are urged to notify their doctor immediately if they experience adverse symptoms, according to the news release.
“Whether it’s the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can,” Kelly said in the tweet.
Kansans can visit CDC’s vaccine finder website to find available appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.