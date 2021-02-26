As deadlines approach for the class of 2025, University of Kansas Student Admissions is helping potential students navigate through the stressful time exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per Kansas Board of Regents policies, KU Student Admissions cannot share application, admission or enrollment numbers for next year until September 2021, said Lisa Pinamonti Kress, Director of KU Student Admissions.
However, Kress said that applicants are doing things at a later pace and have a lot of uncertainty.
“For fall 2021, the main question [from parents and students] is ‘is it going to be back to normal?’” Kress said. “I think as we progress and know more about what fall 2021 is going to look like, that may help.”
Recruitment has mostly been done virtually, Kress said. However, there have been some on-campus events since September, including campus tours.
“I enjoy meeting with the prospective students and families on campus,” Kress said. “That’s mostly what [KU Student Admissions] misses, that interaction. So when it’s our turn to be on campus, we really enjoy that.”
Brian Palermo, Assistant Director of Freshman Recruitment, said the process of recruitment has been more difficult than in prior years.
“Usually a lot of our work is done face to face,” Palermo said. ‘“But this year we’re not able to visit high schools, we’re not able to do college fairs, we’re not able to host as many students on campus as we typically would.”
Palermo said it’s become a challenge to reach students digitally, as they’re already spending a majority of their time on computer screens.
“We’re fighting for their screen time,” Palermo said.
Aria Woolsey, a high school senior from River Falls, Wisconsin, plans to attend KU next fall to major in journalism. She knew early on that she wanted to attend KU, but the pandemic made her doubt her decision.
“When I was first applying, I thought that if COVID-19 was still bad,” Woolsey said. “I didn’t want to go, but then I went down to Lawrence, and I just loved it so much,”
Woolsey has dealt with COVID-19 firsthand, as her grandma spent two weeks in the ICU after contracting it in early November.
“I know how serious it is, so that does hold me back from just going out and meeting people,” Woolsey said. “However, I think kids should definitely feel safe to travel to a new place for college, as long as they’re doing those safety precautions like masks and social distancing.”
Kress said she encourages families to take their time with the decision to make sure KU is the right fit.
“We tell students and families it’s about academic, social and financial fit, and if KU’s the right fit, that would be awesome,” Kress said. “We encourage students to apply and choose KU because we would love to see more Jayhawks here in the fall.”
The Student Admissions office is accepting applications for the class of 2025 up until two weeks before the fall semester begins. The deadline for scholarship consideration is March 1, and the suggested enrollment deposit deadline is May 1.