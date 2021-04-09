University of Kansas Debate Co-President Azja Butler won the Top Speaker award at last weekend’s 75th annual National Debate Tournament.
For Butler, a junior from Lansing, Kansas, who has been participating in debate for the last eight years, winning Top Speaker meant a lot.
“Honestly, I’m still kind of in shock about it,” Butler said. “I know for people who don’t really do debate, they don’t really understand what it means to win that.”
The TOP SPEAKER at the 75th National Debate Tournament from the University of Kansas is the pride of Lansing Kansas...Azja Butler.Azja is the 3rd KU debater to win the coveted trophy joining Hubert Bell (1955) and Jacob Hegna (2019). pic.twitter.com/3RJ2jsOBdI— Kansas Debate (@KansasDebate) March 29, 2021
Butler is the third KU debater to ever win Top Speaker. She is also the first Black woman in the history of the tournament to win.
“Something that was even more breathtaking in that moment was finding out I was the first Black woman to win [Top Speaker],” Butler said. “I talk a lot about race and anti-blackness and it was one of those moments that was just so full circle. To find out I was the first Black woman felt really rewarding and it felt like it wasn’t all for nothing even though it is very difficult.”
The majority of the debate season, and the National Debate Tournament, took place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winning the highest individual award at the National Debate Tournament capped off a tough season that almost ended early, she said.
“I remember telling [Director of Debate at KU] Dr. Harris I don’t think I want to go to the NDT,” Butler said. “Given the year we’ve had and all the racial reckoning that our country is kind of revisiting, it was a lot.”
Butler said debate changed her life.
“I remember feeling very isolated growing up in the sense that I didn’t have a language or a vocabulary to describe who I was or my identity,” Butler said. “My high school coach was the first person who ever looked at me and said you have the capacity to be great. She had faith in me.”
While Butler took home the Top Speaker award, she stressed that she could not have succeeded without the support of her team, many of which made their own accomplishments at the National Debate Tournament.
“I have a wonderful group of people around me here at KU who love and support me,” she said. “While the First Speaker award is an individual award, I think it’s also a testament to how important those people are in my journey.”
She specifically pointed to her debate partner, Ross Fitzpatrick, for helping her succeed.
“Without his support and without him debating with me, I wouldn’t be able to get the award on my own,” Butler said. “I hope he becomes an example for how to have hard conversations about race, especially when you’re white. He handled it with so much grace.”
Butler and Fitzpatrick lost in the semifinals of the tournament this year to the University of Michigan.