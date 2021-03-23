As Kansas moves into Phases 3 and 4 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, the University of Kansas has announced that KU faculty and staff are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a tweet by the Provost Office on Monday.
Phases 3 and 4 enable all state employees to become eligible for the vaccine at local health departments and pharmacies, according to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Vaccine Plan.
Employees who filled out the vaccine interest form before March 16 are encouraged to submit the form again, according to Protect KU.
According to Protect KU, the type of vaccine available will change on a weekly basis. To keep up to date about vaccine type and eligibility, check out KU’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
This is a developing story.