The HERE Kansas apartments hosted the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas Saturday, April 10.
Special Olympics Kansas hosts the Polar Plunge annually to raise money to support thousands of athletes across the state. The HERE apartments have been the host of the previous three plunges, with members of fraternities Sigma Phi Epsilon and Phi Delta Theta having the largest teams.
The Polar Plunge is an annual event taking place throughout Kansas and across the country to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas. This year’s Polar Plunge theme was #frozenintime. Participants were encouraged to dress up in their best outfits from previous decades.
“The environment was awesome, the volunteers were very welcoming and did a great job hosting the event. The guys had a great time going to it,” said Mark Perchiazzi, a sophomore member of Sigma Phi Epsilon from Denver, Colorado.
Following a year of restrictions due to the pandemic, Special Olympics has seen an increase in participation this year with Kansas plunge participants and donors raising over $13,110. Individuals, as well as teams, raised money.
“Across the state, our goal is to raise over $200,000 through the Plunge at our 11 locations,” said Luke Schulte, senior vice president of development and liaison for the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas.
Every dollar raised through the 2021 Polar Plunge will go toward programming to support over 4,800 Special Olympics athletes in the state of Kansas.
“In comparison to previous Polar Plunges, we saw an increase in plunge participation, it was wonderful to see,” Schulte said. “We had 163 plungers. Even though the weather was nice, they had just still filled the pool, so it was still very cold water.”
Participants enjoyed an arrangement of amenities from sponsors, such as Toppers Pizza and the HERE apartments.
“Contributing to a great cause like Special Olympics Kansas means a lot to everyone that attended the event, which is why everyone was very eager to sign up and give back to the Lawrence community during COVID,” said Perchiazzi.
Special Olympics Kansas hopes to double the donations and participation for the 2022 Polar Plunge.
“After attending and participating in the Polar Plunge this year, we were provided with an outstanding opportunity to give back to the Special Olympics community,” said Mark Hallier, a freshman member of Phi Delta Theta from Leawood, Kansas.
On Saturday, April 24, Special Olympics Kansas will be holding a Crappie fishing tournament at Clinton Lake, anyone can register for $125. Teams will weigh their seven best-caught Crappie for competition.