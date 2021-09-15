sexual battery 1000 Alabama

A sexual battery was reported near campus on Saturday night around the 1000 block of Alabama St. around midnight.

 Sarah Wright/UDK

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding a sexual battery that was reported Saturday.

The incident took place around midnight on September 12, according to the statement.

The suspect “pushed her down in the 1000 block of Alabama Street, where he verbally threatened her and attempted to touch her inappropriately,” the statement said. 

The Lawrence Police Department says the suspect is “a white male in his late 20s, with a beard, tall, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.”

KU PSO says there is no immediate threat to campus.

Tips should be directed to LPD at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

