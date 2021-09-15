The University of Kansas Public Safety Office released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding a sexual battery that was reported Saturday.
The incident took place around midnight on September 12, according to the statement.
Crime Alert Please see the below image for the crime alert posted on 09/15/2021 pic.twitter.com/h5aNDprGQy— KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) September 15, 2021
The suspect “pushed her down in the 1000 block of Alabama Street, where he verbally threatened her and attempted to touch her inappropriately,” the statement said.
The Lawrence Police Department says the suspect is “a white male in his late 20s, with a beard, tall, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.”
KU PSO says there is no immediate threat to campus.
Tips should be directed to LPD at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.