The Lawrence City Commission voted to increase the city budget by $1.59 million to add 13 full-time positions and one part-time position to the city government at a meeting on March 2.
Of the 13.5 full-time positions added by the proposal, 9.5 are in administrative roles to aid the city in carrying out the commitments outlined in the strategic plan adopted last October. The remaining four positions are to help realize the “Strong, Welcoming Neighborhoods” outcome outlined in the strategic plan, which includes affordable and safe housing initiatives.
The budget increase, which passed unanimously, was under a motion which originally asked for $1.379 million in budget increases to add 9.5 full-time positions. City Commissioner Jennifer Ananda made a motion to vote instead on the budget proposal that added $211,000 and four additional positions, which was originally presented as an alternative.
“This is just getting us to where we can function,” Ananda said. “It’s not even moving us toward those other things.”
As City Manager Craig Owens and Assistant City Manager Casey Toomay presented the proposal to the City Commission, they said the administrative problems the city government faced were not the fault of the people working in those jobs, but a result of a system that lacked the resources necessary to work at the desired volume.
“These are tough dollars to spend, which is why, largely, they haven’t been spent over the course of our growth in our organization and trying to do things,” Owens said. “If we are going to go to another level, we absolutely need to have these basic resources in place.”
The report for the budget increase documents $594,000 in potential expenditure offsets, which are expected to lower the overall net budget increase. The city of Lawrence also found itself in a stronger position for 2021 after anticipating worse revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and related public health orders.
Mayor Brad Finkeldei cited a report from the federal House Oversight Committee estimating that Lawrence could receive $19 million from a coronavirus relief bill that passed in the House of Representatives, which could also affect the city’s budget for years to come.
While the commission voted unanimously in favor of the budget increase, City Commissioner Lisa Larsen raised concerns about funding the new positions in the future.
“I’m very concerned about the idea that future funding for [the new positions] be potentially from property taxes,” Larsen said. “We need to find those continuing dollars from efficiencies found by adding these positions as well as centralizing some of our operations.”
The $1.59 million budget increase will be added to the next quarterly budget adjustment, which will be voted on at a later date.