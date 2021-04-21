The Lawrence City Commission voted 5-0 to pass an ordinance banning the practice of conversion therapy on minors Tuesday night. This makes Lawrence the second city, after Roeland Park, to approve a conversion therapy ban in Kansas.
Ordinance 9828 defines conversion therapy as any type of counseling or treatment with the goal to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The ordinance was updated to be more inclusive by adding the term “queer” to the definition of LGBTQ, as well as clarifying some language around defining sexual orientation.
“We wanted to remind everyone that, as you already know, every major professional mental health association has determined through more than 20 years of research that conversion therapy does not do what it claims,” said Michael Airhart, a proponent of the ordinance with Born Perfect. “It does not change sexual orientation; it does not resolve sexual identity and does not strengthen family or faith in God.”
The providers prohibited from practicing conversion therapy are any licensed, certified, or registered mental health professional. The ban does not extend to religious counseling by pastors or clergy.
The punishment for continuing to practice conversion therapy on minors is a fine of up to $500.
The Kansas legislature has previously drafted bills to ban conversion therapy on minors at the state level three times in 2017, 2019, and 2020. None of the bills made it out of committee.
In the United States, 20 states and many municipalities have banned conversion therapy on minors.
“Most professionals strongly support the endorsement of professional standards, and while we wait for the state legislature to take action to enforce these standards, we believe it’s appropriate in the meantime for cities to regulate local health and business practices,” Airhart said.
One community member expressed frustration that Lawrence was legislating a non-issue.
“We have an ordinance that we’re looking at to stop people from thinking certain ways. Is that what Lawrence, Kansas, is all about?” Steven Watts said.
Commission members said that suicide prevention was one of the main reasons to pass this ordinance. Minors who reported undergoing conversion therapy were over twice as likely to attempt suicide, according to the Trevor Project.
“The very most basic thing that we have to do is protect each other and protect children, and I feel that this does that,” Vice Mayor Courtney Shipley said.