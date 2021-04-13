After six recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. developed a rare blood clotting disorder, the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health will pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19, according to a press release. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment as well as the CDC and FDA also recommended the pause.
Douglas County Unified Command partners are working to provide smaller clinics with the Pfizer shipments to allow accessibility to the vaccine through a variety of clinic types in order to reach as many individuals in the community as possible.
“All of our clinics at the fairgrounds the next two weeks will administer Pfizer doses, as we have primarily at these events since late January. This will not affect vaccine availability there,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan. “We have no planned Johnson & Johnson clinics at this time, so we are at a good place for pausing and waiting for additional guidance that CDC, FDA and KDHE can provide on this. As it is important to administer the vaccines right now, it is critical to ensure those vaccines are safe.”
About 1,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed in Douglas County through LDCPH from various providers or smaller clinics in the Lawrence area. According to the release, as of Tuesday, 9,419 first doses of Moderna and 28,492 first doses of Pfizer had been administered in the county.
“While this appears to have affected six people in the nearly seven million doses administered, out of an abundance of caution, Kansas will suspend Johnson and Johnson until the CDC and FDA clear it for use again. In the meantime, we anticipate our shipments of Pfizer and Moderna to continue and we will build on the one-third of Kansans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Laura Kelly in a release from KDHE.
KDHE has asked that providers with the Johnson & Johnson doses put their supplies into storage until the vaccine has been reviewed. An emergency CDC advisory committee meeting will be held Wednesday, according to the release.
Previously reported side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine include pain, redness of the skin and swelling near injection site as well as general side effects such as a headache, tiredness, muscle aches, nausea and fever.