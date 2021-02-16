Students, faculty and staff at the University of Kansas, as well as members of the Lawrence community, have been dealing with loss of power, heating, and hot water Tuesday. This is a result of Lawrence experiencing heavy winter weather, which caused KU to cancel all classes mid afternoon Monday and through Tuesday.
As of Tuesday evening, the rolling blackouts affected fewer than 0.01% of Evergy customers in Lawrence, which decreased from 0.14% of customers Tuesday morning, according to an Evergy city report.
Spencer Hines, a pre-nursing student from Chicago, said the heater in his room in Downs Residence Hall hasn’t worked since Feb. 8. He said KU Housing gave him a space heater to keep warm.
“The heat has been completely off for about a week now,” Hines said. “It started getting super cold in my room, so I filled out a maintenance request and it took about a day for them to come in and figure out the problem and give me a space heater.”
In Templin Hall, the boiler broke and residents were without hot water Tuesday morning, according to an email sent to residents.
“The boiler that provides hot water to Templin is currently down,” Assistant Director of Housing Operations, Stephanie Stapleton, said in an email. “Facilities Services is working to get it back up and running as soon as possible.”
The Kansan reached out to officials with KU Student Housing for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Popular off-campus apartments including The Connection, The Nest, HERE Kansas and Hawker Apartments experienced power outages Tuesday morning. Effects of the power outages continued into Tuesday evening as elevators at The Hawker Apartments remain inoperable. Campus public safety officer Andrew Foster expressed his concerns about electricity.
“We are really concerned with power today and tomorrow as well,” Foster said. “If they are cycling power, there's not a ton that we can do about it.”
In addition to outages in many residences across Lawrence, a number of street lights were cut off, causing additional safety issues.
“In terms of roads, we haven’t dealt with much here,” said Foster. “Whenever it snows like this you can always expect an accident or two, but we didn’t experience anything out of the ordinary.”
Josh Carson, the Public Information Officer for the Municipal Services and Operations division said that he felt his team was well prepared for the previous 48 hours.
“As always, the team had planned our mixture [of ice-melt solution] ahead of time,” Carson said. “You know, we had some difficulty keeping machines running, but that's to be expected with the extreme cold.”
Carson said his department should continually have about 10 people patrolling in trucks.
While much of public transportation stopped yesterday, as of early this morning, transportation is running as normal. Carson said that by early afternoon Tuesday, all street lights should be fully operating with power.
The National Weather Service in Topeka forecasted Lawrence another 1-2 inches of snow Tuesday night.