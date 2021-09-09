Lawrence Memorial Hospital and the University of Kansas Health System will now require all staff and volunteers, including students, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This decision comes after the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine and the rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, due to the Delta variant.
Russ Johnson, CEO and president of Lawrence Memorial Hospital, announced the vaccine mandate Friday and said this decision is in support of the majority of employees who have already had the vaccine.
“99% of our providers and nearly 90% of our employees are already fully vaccinated,” Johnson said. “This incredible accomplishment demonstrates their commitment to keeping themselves and their patients safe. With this requirement, we are saying, ‘We hear you, we support you, and we acknowledge that in a time like this, our responsibility to others must come in front of individual preferences.’”
All personnel at Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be required to be vaccinated by Nov. 21, with medical and religious exemptions allowed if approved by employee health and human resources. New employees will be required to be vaccinated within 30 days of being hired.
With patient and staff safety in mind, the KU Health System announced a similar vaccine mandate on Sept. 1.
“We are always committed to providing the very best and safest care for our patients,” Tammy Peterman, president of the Kansas City division, said. “We know we are making the right decision for our organization, our employees, our patients and physicians. We continue to strongly encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated.”
The staff at KU Health, including students, are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.