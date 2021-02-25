The City of Lawrence launched a new initiative Jan. 25 to improve safety and reduce speeding on neighborhood streets, according to the city's website.
The Safer Neighborhood Speeds Campaign is a two-fold, including a safety messaging campaign from the city as well as increased police presence in areas with more speeding violations.
“The campaign you’re seeing is [the Lawrence Police Department] in partnership with municipal services operations to educate the public and get the word out,” Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Patrick Compton said.
The campaign is paired with the implementation of lower speed limits in residential areas of Lawrence. The speed limit dropped from 30 mph to 25 mph following the passage of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. The city plans to change approximately 1,000 speed limit signs, according to Josh Carson, a spokesperson for the city.
“I live off of Maine Street, and we get a lot of through traffic, and I think they would drive through there differently if they lived there or had kids living in the area,” Compton said. “[This campaign] is just a reminder to get people to pay attention and to slow down in these neighborhoods.”
The decision to lower the speed limits, as opposed to implementing more speed bumps or alternative safety measures, is the result of a public survey the city sent to residents in February 2020. According to a press release from the city, 56.6% of 551 survey respondents preferred lowering the speed limit.
Despite public support for the decreased speed limits, some residents have not yet seen any change with the lowered speeds.
“Not being on a high traffic street, our street’s not that busy, but we do occasionally get people driving pretty fast,” Douglas Crawford-Parker, Lawrence resident and University of Kansas English lecturer, said. “It’s been hard for me to see much of a difference [in speeding] so far.”
As the campaign is just a month old, Crawford-Parker said it may be too soon to notice any difference, but he said he believes the campaign will get residents to think differently when driving.
For residents who want to raise awareness and take part in the campaign, yard signs, posters and reflective stickers are available for pickup at three locations: East Lawrence Recreation Center, Holcomb Park Recreation Center and Sports Pavilion Lawrence.
With Lawrence’s Safer Neighborhood Speeds Campaign underway, the city is continuing to replace the remaining 30 mph speed limit signs and plans to survey residents about the success of the campaign.