University of Kansas students, faculty and staff have been invited to attend a stakeholder meeting Monday to discuss phase 1 of the immersion process for a transit project that includes redesigning routes, according to a notice sent from KU on Wheels to the KU community.
The Multimodal Transfer Facility Project project will include a new transfer facility on the corner of Bob Billings and Crestline Drive, as well as a route redesign study to accommodate as many passengers as possible.
Stakeholders within the project include city staff, KU staff, First Transit staff and bus operators, city and KU advisory committee members, Lawrence residents, social service providers, transportation and governmental partners, and businesses.
“The goal of the stakeholder meetings will be to engage organizations and individuals who may be impacted by these site developments and gain valuable insight for the consultants to consider and integrate into concept development,” KU on Wheels said in the email.
The new multimodal facility will feature 10 Sawtooth bus parking bays, a covered outdoor waiting area, as well as bicycle parking and bike lockers.
City leaders and partners will start planning for the improvements and design updates at two locations for Lawrence public transit. The meeting will allow for community members to share their thoughts on the project as a whole as the process begins.
As of last July, “the City and the University of Kansas signed a legal agreement to move forward with further study and development of a multimodal transfer facility on university property located at Bob Billings & Crestline Drive," according to the Lawrence Transit website.
The construction is planned for sometime in early 2022, with the new facility projected to be complete by August.
To attend the meeting in person, held at the Kansas Memorial Union, stakeholders must register in advance by Friday. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.