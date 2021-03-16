Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop (R) was released from Shawnee County Jail following a court hearing Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Associated Press.
He was arrested hours earlier in connection with an alleged series of infractions including driving under the influence, fleeing a law enforcement officer, speeding and improper crossing on a divided highway, according to the Shawnee County booking information.
He was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, but released after Judge Penny Moylan said there was a lack of probable cause.
A spokesperson for Suellentrop confirmed the arrest but could not provide any detail Tuesday morning.
The Shawnee County Department of Corrections did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
Suellentrop is a Republican Senator from Wichita, Kansas. He has served on the Kansas Senate since 2017, and previously served in the House. He was elected to majority leader following the November 2020 election.