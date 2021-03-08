The Lied Center of Kansas is continuing to host in-person events for the University of Kansas community, by rescheduling events to later dates this year and organizing virtual options to limit in-person gatherings.
Executive Director for the Lied Center Derek Kwan said the center knows it is imperative to wear a face mask to “prioritize the health and safety of our patrons, guest artists, volunteers, staff and the entire community,” in a statement released on the center’s website.
“We are following all KU COVID-19 protocols, such as implementing hand sanitizing stations and placing plexiglass shields in between every other makeup station,” Kwan said.
Additional protocols that have been implemented include a decrease in seating capacity in accordance with social distancing guidelines per Lawrence Douglas County Public Health, face mask requirements, foot-traffic signs that follow social distancing rules and recommending that anyone feeling ill stay home.
Kwan said the students wear face masks with openings for the mouthpieces of their instruments to make performances easier for them.
He also emphasized the importance of the work the Lied Center has already done and continues to do in keeping the community engaged as well as spreading positivity in a time when people need it most.
One of the ways the center can provide this positive environment is through ‘Lied Loves Lawrence Pop-Up Performances,’ where local artists can perform in a socially distanced manner. Kwan said as the weather gets warmer, the center is eager to organize more of these opportunities for the community.
Yesterday, pianist and KU alumni Chaeyoung Park performed in a virtual mini-recital which was followed by an interview.
Other events have been rescheduled for later this year with the hope that COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Kwan said that the center is prepared to make any necessary changes should cases rise again.
“We will continue to be adaptable as possible,” Kwan said. “This is a time where everyone is working together.”
More information on events can be found on the center’s website.