Lawrence Police Department is seeking information pertaining to the whereabouts of 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr. following the homicide of 18-year-old Lawrence native Christian Willis, according to a press release.
With the help of the Douglas County Sheriffs Department, LPD arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero on Friday for suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Willis.
Spates, a Lawrence native, is six-feet tall, weighs 165 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous, according to LPD.
Willis was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday, Sept. 8 on the 1500 block of Kentucky, according to Interim Chief of Police Adam Heffley.