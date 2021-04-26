An accident Friday evening at the intersection of the 1400 block of W. 19th St and Naismith Dr. left one individual dead, according to a police report released Friday.
The victim was 60-year-old Lawrence resident Emily Lepley, according to an update sent to the Kansan Monday afternoon. Lepley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner sent a notice out Friday evening out via Twitter at 8:54 p.m. notifying the community that the intersection would be closed as the victim had died.
The investigation for this story is ongoing.