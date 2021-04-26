fatality on 19th & Naismith

A woman was struck and killed by a car on 19th and Naismith Dr. Friday evening. The accident is still being investigated. 

An accident Friday evening at the intersection of the 1400 block of W. 19th St and Naismith Dr. left one individual dead, according to a police report released Friday.

The victim was 60-year-old Lawrence resident Emily Lepley, according to an update sent to the Kansan Monday afternoon. Lepley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner sent a notice out Friday evening out via Twitter at 8:54 p.m. notifying the community that the intersection would be closed as the victim had died. 

The investigation for this story is ongoing.

