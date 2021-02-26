The Lawrence Police Department unveiled the new police headquarters located in West Lawrence in December of last year, vacating their previous headquarters and downsizing their Bob Billings Parkway location.
The new headquarters, located at 5100 Overland Drive, is the result of the City Commission’s Capital Improvement Program, a five-year program that identifies community needs and funding to address those needs.
“What this [new building] has allowed us to do is consolidate our operations, and it allows us to put them all under the same building under the same roof, which is something that we haven't been able to say in years,” LPD spokesperson Patrick Compton said.
Prior to the opening of this new building, LPD was spread out between two buildings — one in downtown Lawrence, which served as their headquarters, and one on Bob Billings Parkway. Compton said the new building allowed LPD to vacate their previous headquarters and shift everything to their new facility, except for their Professional Standards Division, which functions as their internal affairs department.
Included in the new headquarters are the Patrol Division, the investigative divisions and the administrative offices. Their new headquarters also features a public-facing records department, which carries police reports and other records the public can request.
“This facility was designed so that the city wouldn't have to build another police headquarters for the next 50 years,” Compton said. “The anticipation is that this facility will be able to grow with the city [over time].”
According to a timeline visible on the city’s website, the City Commission allocated $1.5 million in funding for the headquarters in 2016. The following year, an additional $17 million was earmarked for the creation of the 5100 Overland Drive building. Since the City Commission approved the building more than four years ago, the city did not receive any pushback, even in the midst of this summer’s protests, Compton said.
“The hope is that having everyone in the same location will allow them to work together as a team and work together to solve crimes,” Lawrence Mayor Brad Finkeldei said.
LPD runs four police shifts throughout a 24-hour period — two night shifts and two day shifts, both of which are staggered. The shifts overlap during high volume call periods, meaning LPD is able to cover all of Lawrence. Compton said accessibility to the entire city did not play a role in their decision to build a new headquarters.
While LPD’s main headquarters is now farther from the University of Kansas, Deputy Chief of KU Police James Druen does not envision the distance disrupting the relationship between the two police departments.
LPD is continuing its work policing the entire city. With the new headquarters, the department is now able to consolidate most of their units and grow at the same speed as the rest of Lawrence.