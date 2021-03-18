House bill 2301, a bill intended to unify the curriculum of all Kansas schools, would require high school students in Kansas to complete a personal finance course to graduate. The House Committee on Education held a hearing on Feb. 28 to discuss the possible pros and cons of the bill.
All school districts in Kansas currently have a financial literacy policy in place. However, only 42.1% of school districts have fully implemented the policy, according to the Kansas State Department of Education.
Proponent Walt Chappell from the Educational Management Consultants, said that with student debt continuing to rise, this bill will help educate on how to handle money.
“These kids are really left on their own, basically, as adults to figure out how to move forward,” Chappell said.
Opponent G.A. Buie from the USA-Kansas and Kansas School Superintendents Association agrees that personal finance skills are necessary for high school graduates. However, he said there could be a negative impact from adding a new class.
“Any time you look at adding an additional requirement,” Buie said. “You run into a number of unintended consequences, and I think that’s the challenge we’re looking at right here.”
Buie said adding a graduation requirement could lead to the removal of a current class. For example, students are allowed a certain amount of spaces in their curriculum where they can choose a class that interests them. By adding the required personal finance course, students would lose one chance to choose a class.
Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, D-Leawood, an education consultant, said she was also concerned that high achieving students would not be able to fit another class in their schedule.
“They are hardly able to squeeze in the AP classes they need now to be competitive,” Poskin said.
Buie proposed that the personal finance credit should be embedded into a current class. For example, he said a section of a math class could be rewritten to focus on personal finance.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunities where this curriculum could be taught,” Buie said.
According to the fiscal note, this bill will cost about $70,000 in fiscal year 2022 for review of materials, transportation, reimbursement for some in-person meetings and other development costs.
School districts would incur additional costs to train teachers and purchase new materials. These costs cannot be estimated until standards are developed.
If the bill passes, the State Board of Education would be required to create a committee of key stakeholders to adopt a policy for the personal finance requirement before July 22, 2022.