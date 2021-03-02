The House Judiciary Committee heard a bill on Feb. 18 that, if passed, would allow student athletes at postsecondary educational institutions to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, likeness rights or athletic reputation.
The bill prohibits an athletic association from preventing, restricting, or imposing a condition or penalty on the student athlete in regard to the third-party compensation. The state is looking at this legislation due to National Collegiate Athletic Association proposals, which seek to modernize rules for student athletes.
House members determined that “compensation” could be a variety of means, including monetary gains.
Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, asked if the bill would include a limit on the compensation or incentive. President of Emporia State University Allison D. Garrett, the main proponent of the bill, explained more about limits and restrictions of compensation.
“It is not the university compensating the athletes, and it is my understanding that none of the states are putting caps on what the third-party can pay student athletes,” Garrett said.
The topic also drew attention to inequality regarding the variation in popularity among sports.
“Title IX has been a great tool for balancing opportunities for men and women,” Garrett said.
Other concerns from representatives included the distinction between more lucrative or high-profile sports and others within universities. While every university needs to pay attention and make sure they are being equitable, said Garrett, the compensation and incentives come from outside of the university -- a third-party.
Emmanuel Moore, a former University of Kansas football player and 2019 graduate from Fort Worth, Texas, said that the passage of this bill would definitely change the recruiting and committing process for student athletes.
“I didn’t have much help coming out of high school when it came to making the decision,” Moore said. “My coach helped by introducing me and that got my name out there, but I made my decision based on my feelings and status of the school most of all.”
Overall, Moore said he thinks that this bill is crucial for Kansas universities’ recruitment.
“Money runs the world,” Moore said.
On July 1, Florida plans to pass a similar bill. Increased competition in recruitment is why states are taking action. University of Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said at least 35 states have introduced or passed bills or have bills pending on this matter.
“[Not passing this bill] would create a competitive disadvantage for recruiting against universities located in states that would permit their student athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness,” said Long. “Our state of Kansas must be ready or risk the future of our historically successful athletic programs being at a disadvantage.”