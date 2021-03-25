A new variant of the coronavirus has been found in Douglas County on Thursday evening, according to a press release from the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health department.
Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino and infectious disease specialist at Lawrence Memorial Hospital Deputy Local Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher insisted that continuing to practice safety practices is imperative to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"With what we are seeing with the virus in other parts of the country right now, we don't want to let our guards down so that we can continue to see the success we have had in Douglas County at keeping our numbers down," Schrimsher said. "It's important to not get complacent even as thankfully more and more people in our community are getting vaccinated, especially those at most risk for experiencing death or hospitalization. We can't let up now."
The variant has been identified in approximately 30 cases across the state of Kansas. This specific case has been identified to be directly related to travel, disease investigators found, the release said.
“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” said Marcellino. “We would also encourage all eligible Douglas County residents to get vaccinated when it’s their turn as the approved vaccines have shown to provide protection against hospitalizations and death due to the virus.”
The Center for Disease Control is reportedly monitoring these variants of concern closely.