The nearly two-year-old apartment complex Proxi Lawrence, though featuring many amenities, has posed issues for residents, specifically related to parking. Without enough stalls for its residents, many face the daily complication of finding parking and avoiding being towed.
The Opus Group and the McKinney Fund developed the Proxi Lawrence apartment complex, located on 23rd Street, finishing construction in August 2020. The complex is Opus Group’s first student development in Kansas, which sleeps 312 residents, according to the Opus Group website.
As Proxi has gained more residents, and began recovering from the pandemic like other businesses, parking has become a growing issue, said KU senior and Proxi resident Victor Epie, Lawrence native and civil engineering major.
Currently, many residents are parking at Dillons just down the street and walking to Proxi, after countless have been towed for parking elsewhere, Epie says.
“It’s gonna be more frustrating when Dillons starts towing because we used to park at Natural Grocers at night, but then Proxi said we shouldn’t because [the lot is] customer only [parking] and they started towing cars from Natural Grocers,” Epie said. “So, we moved from Natural grocers to Dillons, so if Dillons starts towing, I don’t know where we are going to start parking.”
Zac Crespo’s car has been towed – and it cost $240 for the Overland Park junior analytics major to get his car back.
“That’s my hard-earned money,” Crespo said. “I’m working during the week and that was practically 80% of my paycheck and just the most frustrating thing.”
Proxi offers a limited number of gated parking stalls to residents, which requires a parking pass and the payment of a monthly fee. Upon signing a lease, students like Crespo and his roommate Hank Sweeney, senior architecture engineering major from Leawood, opted out of paid parking. Their understanding from what they were told when visiting the complex was that the un-gated and unrestricted lot in front of Proxi had enough stalls for those who didn’t pay for gated parking and residents’ visitors.
A few weeks after Crespo and Sweeney signed their lease in July, Proxi began to further restrict parking, Crespo said, designating nearly half of 42 previously open-access, un-gated parking spaces in front of the building to now require a parking pass.
“It is extremely rare to get a parking space there [in front of the building],” Crespo said. “You have to find someone just leaving their spot because they are gone within minutes.”
Opus Group responded via email through the PR firm that represents them when asked about the lack of parking stalls for residents and visitors, the growing restrictions in the previously open-access, un-gated lot and other resident concerns. Proxi had been contacted multiple times with requests to interview someone directly.
“We have been made aware that some residents have raised questions about parking,” the email said. “Proxi Lawrence was designed as a pedestrian-oriented student living community in accordance with SmartCode, a portion of the city’s zoning code that requires incorporation of civic spaces and encourages the use of alternative forms of transportation to the automobile, i.e., public transportation, walking and biking.”
Apartment living is complex
Crespo and Sweeney are on Proxi’s waiting list for parking passes, but Crespo says they and many other residents haven’t heard anything since they joined the queue in August.
When parking became an issue in September, Epie, Crespo and other residents began parking on side streets near or adjacent to the complex’s parking lot. Epie says his car was soon broken into.
“Last time I parked in a spot a couple of feet from the apartment [not in the Proxi lot], my car got broken into, so I had to get it fixed and get my credit cards replaced because they got stolen,” Epie said. “So, it’s a major problem.”
Sweeney says each new place residents find to park is eventually restricted, by signs or the fear of being towed.
“As people found new places to park, they’d go on to put ‘no parking’ signs wherever cars would be parked,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense that they are 30 parking spaces short. Plus, whenever everyone is here there are always three-to-four parking spaces open, yet we still can’t get a pass while being on a waiting list for months.”
Epie says he met with an attorney a few weeks ago to see how he could remedy the situation. During his meeting, his attorney discovered that in Lawrence, apartment complexes are required to have as many parking spots as they have beds for residents. Epie says he was told Proxi was instead permitted to have one parking spot per unit.
“This means that if you have a unit with four people in it, there is only one parking space for that unit,” Epie said. “That was why he [his attorney] was worried. He doesn’t know why they made it different for Proxi. I was trying to see how I could get legal parking because I pay rent and I’m supposed to get parking, but he said Proxi has permission to have less parking.”
Epie lived in Rockland West, located on West 24th street behind the Proxi complex, but says he never had any issues with parking availability.
“I could have my friends come over and everyone would have a parking spot like right next to where I live, but right now if I have my friends over, I have to tell them, ‘hey, you guys have to park at Dillon’s and walk,’” he said.
Epie and Crespo say that their experience at Proxi has been positive, despite the parking issues. Both residents say the amenities are excellent and the more expensive rent price, about $860 for a two bedroom two bathroom apartment for reference, is understandable for the amenities, like the pool, basketball court and gym.
Epie also says that Proxi doesn’t have any restrictions on dog breeds, while many Lawrence complexes do, which was one of the reasons he chose to live at Proxi. Few complexes would allow his German shepherd dog because of its size and tendency to be restricted.
Additionally, Crespo says Proxi is usually quick to respond to maintenance issues. The parking situation has been one of the only lasting issues, he says.
Seeking solutions
Crespo, though still finding positives in the complex, says he has been left frustrated, especially when having to pay the towing fees and having his car towed in the night.
“Technically, we have an hour before they tow us and they give us a warning on our car, like just a paper on our car, but the kicker is that they come at 11 or 12 o’clock at night and people are probably in their rooms, getting ready for bed,” Crespo said.
At the end of November, another five parking spaces in the un-gated lot were reserved for Insomnia Cookies, a business that recently moved into one of the storefront spaces of the bottom level of Proxi, Sweeney says. With more of the un-gated parking now restricted, this leaves 20 parking spaces open for residents without parking passes and their visitors, which is infuriating, Crespo says.
Crespo and Sweeney are still on a waiting list for a parking pass, Crespo says. Despite repeated requests, Proxi officials haven’t said how much the monthly parking fee or passes cost.
“I feel super neglected by the staff because we’ve reached out plenty of times regarding the parking situation and they give us little to no information at all,” he said. “I’m afraid that I’m gonna end up having to pay another $240 towing fee if this isn’t fixed.”