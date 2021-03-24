As college students were sent home to finish the semester online last March, the long lonesome months of quarantine began. A year later, students at the University of Kansas are still dealing with the toll that months of the unknown took on their mental health.
This year, KU students came back to campus following new safety protocols, and many students chose to adjust their living situations. Some stayed in their hometowns, some moved back home after attempting campus living and others have remained in Lawrence. Many students have dealt with mental health struggles, said Kristie Baumchen, KU Student-Athlete Wellness Coordinator, who meets with student-athletes to discuss mental health.
“I was talking to so many people about all of the differences they have noticed this year,” Baumchen said. “If we get down to it, it’s [the change in] basic living situations and daily schedule. I look at it as a Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs - you need food and water, but what does it mean to be part of a community and not just friendships, but that broader connection piece, and that has been a huge toll that everybody has felt.”
Baumchen said that her daughter was a freshman at KU this year, which gave her an intensified look at the effects loneliness has had on students’ mental health.
“She was in the dorms, and all of the restrictions there were so isolating for students and meeting new people,” Baumchen said. “She transferred at semester because of the loneliness, and it was a really difficult decision for her to make.”
Hailey Smith, a junior from Liberty, Missouri, changed her living situation from her initial plan at the beginning of the first semester as well. Smith began the year in an apartment with one roommate.
“First semester when I was in that apartment all the time, I would joke when I would go to my running club events when we would go outside and run, ‘This is my first time I’ve been outside today,’” Smith said. “It was true. I would never go anywhere.”
Smith ultimately decided that moving back home was in the best interest of her mental health.
“Once that apartment became a negative space for me, that’s when I wanted to go home, and it does feel like a deep breath,” Smith said.
Before the pandemic, many people could distract themselves from their thoughts with a busy daily schedule and large groups of people. With the slower pace of life during the pandemic, this was and is harder to do, Baumchen said.
“People are sitting more with their thoughts,” Baumchen said. “They used to be able to compartmentalize because they were active and kept themselves going, but now their thoughts are following them everywhere, and they just didn’t notice it before because they had so many things that would keep them busy.”
When Smith went back to her apartment to collect her things and move home, she said she felt an immediate rush of negative emotions.
“Those feelings that you have in that space are totally associated with it,” Smith said. “It is so important to make your space your sanctuary, whether that is your room or your house because when you walk in there, that is what you are going to be greeted with when you go back in it.”
David McCormack, a junior from Norfolk, Virginia, noticed the mental battle Baumchen mentioned as he spent more time alone in his room.
“Basically, every day we play a game and then we just go right back to our rooms, confined to our dorms [and] can’t really do much,” McCormack said. “You have to be mature enough to kind of fight that emotion or frustration or whatever that might be.”
This year, KU discouraged nonessential travel to lessen the campus’ exposure to COVID-19. Many students are now away from their families for longer periods of time, which can make it more difficult to decompress, McCormack said.
“While your coaching staff or your strength and conditioning coaches get to go back to their families and they have a way to destress or to relax, we have to rely on ourselves because we can’t really intermingle with each other,” McCormack said.
Alma Hodzic, a sophomore from Chicago, decided to stay home for the fall semester. Hodzic also chose to lessen her class load by taking two classes at her local community college.
“In August, I wouldn’t have been ready to leave,” Hodzic said. “I was not mentally ready to go back to school. I felt really lost, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can really do this.’ I felt like I would have missed my parents a lot.”
Hodzic said the decision was not easy to make, not finalizing her decision until days before the semester started. Hodzic said that in unexpected times like these, she believes mental health struggles become more apparent.
Baumchen said online learning platforms, that many students are doing for the first time, is much of the reason students are grappling with mental health.
“You go from a process learning system to a task-oriented learning system, and we have seen the rise in stress and anxiety there,” Baumchen said. “Instead of that learning and connection in different modalities, you’re really learning in more of a to-do list. Again, this isn’t blaming [KU] - this is just the reality of the world.”
In addition to heightened anxiety, students being in their room more means they have less interaction with others. McCormack said this has impacted him.
“I think a part of the college experience is to run into people or make new connections, and that’s something I haven’t had the chance to do this year,” McCormack said. “I think between last semester and this semester, I have gone into a class maybe three times.”
Though she was not at KU for the fall semester, Hodzic said there were days she felt a bit trapped in her house, but the experience also helped her grow.
“I definitely feel like me being alone and staying home from school, I matured more and had to become an adult faster,” Hodzic said.
Eventually, Hodzic did decide to come back to KU for the spring semester. She said home is where she stays to be comfortable and school is where she goes to get work done. Hodzic is living in her sorority house this semester and has enjoyed being around more friends.
Baumchen said that the pandemic has made students go deeper when discussing their mental health struggles with her and in general. Instead of meeting once or twice and then assuming they were good to go, students are investing in their mental health. This has aided in more open conversations about mental health, especially in older generations, Baumchen said.