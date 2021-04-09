After canceling their annual day of service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of The Big Event have spent the past year adapting their organization to ensure it could take place safely.
The Big Event is the largest single day of service at the University of Kansas and has been taking place for over a decade.
Jacob Hammil, executive director of The Big Event, said the group has gone nearly paperless in order to organize the event virtually. This year they used University Tickets, a system where volunteers and members of the community can sign up for the event online.
“Our biggest challenge so far has been the transition to University Tickets,” Hammil said. “We always had this goal in the back of our minds to transition everything to online, and the pandemic really created that opportunity for us.”
In the past, most recruitment and signing up for the event was done in person on campus.
Volunteers, mostly consisting of KU students, go to different job sites in the Lawrence community to serve those who need an extra hand, whether that be raking leaves, picking up trash or cleaning inside houses.
In the past, there is typically a large send-off ceremony on the morning of The Big Event. This year, groups of about 50 volunteers will gather in different stages at the Burge Union prior to leaving for their designated job site.
“In a pandemic, it’s hard to get people to want to volunteer and be around others,” said Chelney Cameron, director of campus relations for The Big Event. “Campus is at a lower capacity, and a lot of students are totally remote and not in Lawrence at all, so that’s been a challenge we’ve been facing.”
Anita Song, director of marketing for The Big Event, said it has been difficult to market the event with fewer people on campus and in-person recruitment events being impossible.
“It’s harder to reach out to that incoming class who might not know what The Big Event is in general,” Song said. “Surprisingly, we were able to get quite a bit of volunteers and quite a bit of job sites. I think The Big Event is well known on campus, trying different ways to reach out to freshmen has helped as well.”
Hammil, Cameron and Song are looking forward to next year’s day of service, which they hope will look more like a Big Event of year’s past. Despite the difficulties of organizing amid the pandemic, Hammil said he’s proud of the work his team has done.
“Helping the community is definitely something that has struggled this year due to COVID, and we’re excited to be able to serve the community of Lawrence because they give to KU all year,” Hammil said.
This year’s event is taking place on April 17, and all jobs will be outside to make conditions safer for volunteers and community members amid the pandemic.