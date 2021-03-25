The University of Kansas school of pharmacy is hosting a clinic Friday at the school of pharmacy building to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible faculty, staff and students, Dean of the School of Pharmacy Ronald Ragan said.
The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is available by appointment only. Currently, all KU faculty and staff are eligible for the vaccine, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“People are being notified who are eligible and given the opportunity to go sign up,” Ragan said.
While further details have not yet been finalized, the school plans on holding the clinic weekly.
“Our goal is to stick with this until we’ve vaccinated as many people as possible,” Ragan said.
Students in the school of pharmacy are working the clinic and administering the vaccines to patients.
“It is a great learning experience being a part of a massive response to face down a worldwide pandemic,” Ragan said.
Previously, KU pharmacy students assisted the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department in their mass vaccination events, according to a statement by Douglas County.
Ragan urged those in the community to get vaccinated once they are eligible to help beat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s incredibly important that we vaccinate as many people in our population as we possibly can,” he said. “We have an infectious disease that is incredibly dangerous and we have an effective instrument to manage that, and that’s the vaccine.”